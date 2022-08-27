Read full article on original website
Related
fightingillini.com
Scholar Athlete of the Week | Ashley Prell
Ashley Prell | R-Jr., Soccer | Major: Information Systems. The Fighting Illini soccer team opened the 2022 season with back-to-back home victories over Illinois State and Toledo, keyed by the play of redshirt junior Ashley Prell. The win over the ISU marked the team's fourth-straight season-opening victory as the Illini...
fightingillini.com
Martin Wins Two National Player of the Week Awards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defensive back Jartavius "Quan" Martin was named the national defensive player of the week by both PFF and the Bednarik Award. Martin was the highest rated defensive player in the nation during Week 0 by PFF. He had three pass breakups on three slot targets and earned an 89.0 grade, the highest grade of his five-year career at Illinois. Martin's three pass breakups led all defenders in Week 0 games.
fightingillini.com
Illini Fifth in Team GPA, Seven Earn First Team All-America Scholar-Athlete Nods
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The College Gymnastics Association announced the 2022 national team champions and All-Americans on Monday, with Illinois in fifth with a 3.2 team grade-point average, five first-team All-Americans and four on second team. Stanford led the way with a team GPA of 3.533, followed by William and...
Comments / 0