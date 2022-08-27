CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defensive back Jartavius "Quan" Martin was named the national defensive player of the week by both PFF and the Bednarik Award. Martin was the highest rated defensive player in the nation during Week 0 by PFF. He had three pass breakups on three slot targets and earned an 89.0 grade, the highest grade of his five-year career at Illinois. Martin's three pass breakups led all defenders in Week 0 games.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO