ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fightingillini.com

Scholar Athlete of the Week | Ashley Prell

Ashley Prell | R-Jr., Soccer | Major: Information Systems. The Fighting Illini soccer team opened the 2022 season with back-to-back home victories over Illinois State and Toledo, keyed by the play of redshirt junior Ashley Prell. The win over the ISU marked the team's fourth-straight season-opening victory as the Illini...
NORMAL, IL
fightingillini.com

Martin Wins Two National Player of the Week Awards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defensive back Jartavius "Quan" Martin was named the national defensive player of the week by both PFF and the Bednarik Award. Martin was the highest rated defensive player in the nation during Week 0 by PFF. He had three pass breakups on three slot targets and earned an 89.0 grade, the highest grade of his five-year career at Illinois. Martin's three pass breakups led all defenders in Week 0 games.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy