Just askin': Amie Just's Husker mailbag wants to know one thing ... why?
Hello! Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s inaugural edition of the Just askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want...
Data shows Nebraska's defense missed departed Huskers like JoJo Domann
He could be responsible for a big play — or go bust with a gamble that hurt his team. Either way, JoJo Domann was a wild card in Nebraska’s defense for the last three seasons, and consistently good for a tackle for loss or a pass deflection that blew up an opponent’s drive. On Tuesday, he made the Indianapolis Colts’ roster as an undrafted free agent.
Mark Whipple: Nebraska's offense needs to finish
LINCOLN — As Mark Whipple processed Nebraska’s first game on offense, the film and numbers confirmed his original impression. The Huskers played well for three quarters. Not so much in the last one. NU started each half with a touchdown on its first drive. It converted nine of...
NU volleyball notes: Nicklin Hames’ value, and a chance for a record crowd in Omaha
Nicklin Hames wasn’t in her normal spot at setter when the Nebraska volleyball team began its season with three matches last week, but her value to the team remains high. After four years as the starter, Hames has moved to defensive specialist for her super-senior season, which opened the door for sophomore Kennedi Orr to be Nebraska's setter.
Chinander pledges to fix defensive issues after substandard Week 0 performance
Erik Chinander didn’t mince words. “It definitely (was) not up to our standard at all,” Nebraska's defensive coordinator said Wednesday about the Huskers' defense in Saturday's season-opening loss to Northwestern. After allowing 31 points and 528 yards of offense to the Wildcats, some tough love was needed to...
Two Omahans will play at Memorial Stadium for first time — against Nebraska
When Kason Kelley looks into the Memorial Stadium stands this Saturday, he’ll see members of his family donning custom shirts full of both red and green. No, it’s not Christmas. Instead, a homecoming of sorts. Kelley, a Millard North grad, is one of four Nebraska high school graduates on the North Dakota roster and one of two who will make the trip to Lincoln to face their home-state Huskers this Saturday.
Video: Nebraska press conference interviews, Aug. 31
Check out press conference video from Nebraska's media availability on Wednesday, including interviews from Erik Chinander and Mark Whipple. Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability. Shatel:. People are also reading…. Husker notes:
Trev Alberts on Frost's job status: 'We can't control rumors, innuendo'
In an age of disruption, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Wednesday, you have to be equally disruptive. And while Alberts doesn’t believe that the Big Ten spearheaded college football’s new normal, “I think they’ve been bold and willing enough to participate,” he said during his monthly radio appearance.
Episode 53 The Showdown: Assessing Nebraska's season opener
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Sam McKewon and Amie Just break down the Huskers' season opening loss, react to comments from this week's press conferences, and look ahead to Week 1 of the season. Plus they react to Nebraska volleyball's drop from the top of the rankings after starting the season 3-0.
Amie Just: Frost seeking a gameday rhythm, and three more Husker takeaways from Tuesday
While the first game of the season is on the horizon for most college football programs, Nebraska continues to reflect on its Week 0 loss against Northwestern. Typically Nebraska has its full-court press media availability on Mondays, but due to the travel back from Ireland, it was shifted to Tuesday. (To the Nebraska staffer who made that call … thank you.)
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
Frost seeks ‘marriage of different things’ as he reconciles NU’s offensive identity with Whipple
In the immediate aftermath of Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern on Saturday, head coach Scott Frost sought answers. The Husker offense, which had started the first and third quarters on fire, collapsed late. NU's final six drives resulted in four punts and two turnovers. Something had definitely gone wrong. What...
Practice report: Nebraska coordinators have different reviews after season-opening loss
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two coordinators had two different reviews four days after the lost overseas season opener. Mark Whipple — in his first game calling offensive plays for the Huskers — said Wednesday he came away “more encouraged than discouraged.” The third-down conversions (9 of 16) were a positive, he said. Two of the giveaways were unusual in the Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda play ruled a fumble and the Casey Thompson interception that went off a receiver’s hands.
Punts, passes and flags: Nebraska finds notable silver linings from loss
Stuck in the moments between a gut punch and a long overseas flight home Saturday, Nebraska players agreed they need to be better. But obscured in the outcome against Northwestern were a few notable areas in which the Huskers performed well in their season debut. Amid obvious struggles — missed...
Shatel: Fan mailbag, are there six wins left on Nebraska’s schedule?
First downs, second guesses and an early mail bag (courtesy the good fans on Twitter):. “Do you think Scott Frost can grow into a great, winning coach?”. That’s what this season was going to tell us. And Frost has already stumbled out of the gate. I’ve known successful coaches...
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start
The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference, Aug. 30
Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's practice on Tuesday. Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability. People are also reading…
Casey Thompson done with Texas talk, wants focus on Nebraska
LINCOLN — No more questions, please. At least not about Texas. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thomson found himself caught between two passionate fan bases last week when he compared his current skill players at Nebraska to his former skill players at Texas. Thompson called Trey Palmer the fastest receiver he’d...
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll
With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
