Data shows Nebraska's defense missed departed Huskers like JoJo Domann
He could be responsible for a big play — or go bust with a gamble that hurt his team. Either way, JoJo Domann was a wild card in Nebraska’s defense for the last three seasons, and consistently good for a tackle for loss or a pass deflection that blew up an opponent’s drive. On Tuesday, he made the Indianapolis Colts’ roster as an undrafted free agent.
Mark Whipple: Nebraska's offense needs to finish
LINCOLN — As Mark Whipple processed Nebraska’s first game on offense, the film and numbers confirmed his original impression. The Huskers played well for three quarters. Not so much in the last one. NU started each half with a touchdown on its first drive. It converted nine of...
Ep. 53 The Showdown: Assessing Nebraska football's season opener
Sam McKewon and Amie Just breakdown the Huskers' season opening loss, react to comments from this week's press conferences, and look ahead to Week 1 of the season. Plus they react to Nebraska volleyball's drop from the top of the rankings after starting the season 3-0.
Video: Nebraska press conference interviews, Aug. 31
Check out press conference video from Nebraska's media availability on Wednesday, including interviews from Erik Chinander and Mark Whipple. Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability. Shatel:. People are also reading…. Husker notes:
Chinander pledges to fix defensive issues after substandard Week 0 performance
Erik Chinander didn’t mince words. “It definitely (was) not up to our standard at all,” Nebraska's defensive coordinator said Wednesday about the Huskers' defense in Saturday's season-opening loss to Northwestern. After allowing 31 points and 528 yards of offense to the Wildcats, some tough love was needed to...
Just askin': Amie Just's Husker mailbag wants to know one thing ... why?
Hello! Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s inaugural edition of the Just askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want...
Two Omahans will play at Memorial Stadium for first time — against Nebraska
When Kason Kelley looks into the Memorial Stadium stands this Saturday, he’ll see members of his family donning custom shirts full of both red and green. No, it’s not Christmas. Instead, a homecoming of sorts. Kelley, a Millard North grad, is one of four Nebraska high school graduates on the North Dakota roster and one of two who will make the trip to Lincoln to face their home-state Huskers this Saturday.
NU volleyball notes: Nicklin Hames’ value, and a chance for a record crowd in Omaha
Nicklin Hames wasn’t in her normal spot at setter when the Nebraska volleyball team began its season with three matches last week, but her value to the team remains high. After four years as the starter, Hames has moved to defensive specialist for her super-senior season, which opened the door for sophomore Kennedi Orr to be Nebraska's setter.
'Disappointed but excited': Nebraska sees something to build on from opening loss
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson’s first interception in a Nebraska uniform came on a read he liked in the moment. The Husker quarterback has since confirmed the decision to be a good one after watching the television replay and film. Northwestern had one high safety with a third-and-10 play...
Frost seeks ‘marriage of different things’ as he reconciles NU’s offensive identity with Whipple
In the immediate aftermath of Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern on Saturday, head coach Scott Frost sought answers. The Husker offense, which had started the first and third quarters on fire, collapsed late. NU's final six drives resulted in four punts and two turnovers. Something had definitely gone wrong. What...
Husker notes: Nebraska still hasn't decided on starting running back
LINCOLN — Four ‘OR’ designations among Nebraska rushers on the depth chart said it all: The Huskers are not yet convinced they have a lead running back. Anthony Grant took the lion’s share of carries in the opener — 19 of the 25 totes given to a running back — and turned it into 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But coach Scott Frost said Tuesday other equally capable rushers have yet to receive their chances.
Practice report: Nebraska coordinators have different reviews after season-opening loss
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two coordinators had two different reviews four days after the lost overseas season opener. Mark Whipple — in his first game calling offensive plays for the Huskers — said Wednesday he came away “more encouraged than discouraged.” The third-down conversions (9 of 16) were a positive, he said. Two of the giveaways were unusual in the Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda play ruled a fumble and the Casey Thompson interception that went off a receiver’s hands.
Trev Alberts on Frost's job status: 'We can't control rumors, innuendo'
In an age of disruption, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Wednesday, you have to be equally disruptive. And while Alberts doesn’t believe that the Big Ten spearheaded college football’s new normal, “I think they’ve been bold and willing enough to participate,” he said during his monthly radio appearance.
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference, Aug. 30
Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's practice on Tuesday. Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability. People are also reading…
Punts, passes and flags: Nebraska finds notable silver linings from loss
Stuck in the moments between a gut punch and a long overseas flight home Saturday, Nebraska players agreed they need to be better. But obscured in the outcome against Northwestern were a few notable areas in which the Huskers performed well in their season debut. Amid obvious struggles — missed...
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Location: Grand Forks, N.D. Coach: Bubba Schweigert (9th season at UND, 47-40) Record: 0-0 (5-6 in 2021) Averages per game / FCS national rank (from 2021 season) Averages per game / FCS national rank (from 2021 season) People are also reading…. Points: 20.3 / 22. Total yards: 336.7 / 30.
Shatel: Fan mailbag, are there six wins left on Nebraska’s schedule?
First downs, second guesses and an early mail bag (courtesy the good fans on Twitter):. “Do you think Scott Frost can grow into a great, winning coach?”. That’s what this season was going to tell us. And Frost has already stumbled out of the gate. I’ve known successful coaches...
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll
With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
Nebraska down in new volleyball poll
While Nebraska dropped out of the top spot in the latest AVCA poll, Creighton rose one spot. Check out the rankings here.
