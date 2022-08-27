ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas five-star DB speaks about Alabama and his relationships in the class

Choctaw Stadium was the site for a matchup between nationally ranked Texas high school powers Lake Travis and Arlington Martin. The main draw recruiting-wise for the game was Javien Toviano, a five-star with 30+ offers. Toviano was all over the place against Travis making plays to stop the run or shutting down his side of the field in the passing game.
