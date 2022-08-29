ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government scraps plan to enforce human rights with Brexit trade deals, leaked letter reveals

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v55NY_0hYORDSi00

The government is no longer planning to use its Brexit trade deals to spread and enforce human rights around the world, a leaked letter from the international trade secretary has revealed.

Writing to MPs, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said human rights would be kept out of trade talks, and that she believed that “free trade agreements are not generally the most effective or targeted tool to advance human rights issues”.

The dramatic change in approach comes as the UK is attempting to sign a deal with Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – all renowned for their poor human rights records.

In October last year, Ms Trevelyan told the House of Commons that trade “will not come at the expense of human rights” and that talks on free trade agreements would create an “opportunity to open discussions” on such issues.

And as early as October 2020, Liz Truss, who is expected to become prime minister next month, gave a landmark speech in which she said the UK’s “values-driven” trade policy would be used to “spread our fundamental values”, such as human rights, around the world.

But cracks have started to appear in this approach, and in June this year, MPs raised concerns after the government quietly dropped “human rights” and “rule of law” from a list of proposed objectives in trade deal talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

This week, the international trade secretary wrote back to the MPs and spelt out a very different policy from the one that the government has previously advocated.

“The UK is a leading advocate for human rights around the world, and the government remains committed to the promotion of universal human rights,” she said in the letter, dated 23 August and seen by The Independent .

“The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office leads this effort within the UK government. This is undertaken separately to negotiations on free trade agreements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHWos_0hYORDSi00

“While aspects of trade policy can provide the opportunity to address other issues in bilateral relationships, free trade agreements are not generally the most effective or targeted tool to advance human rights issues.”

The revelation provoked an angry reaction from human rights campaigners, who said that ditching human rights protection from free trade deals would give succour to autocrats.

“This response by the trade secretary confirms our biggest fears: that human rights will not even be paid lip service in the upcoming trade agreement with the Gulf,” said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, director of advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.

“The government shamelessly refuses to include even a mention of human rights in their trade deal, despite dealing with some of the most abusive states on the planet. The bottom line is, Gulf dictators will be confidently reassured that when it comes to business with the UK, human rights will be left completely off the table.”

Peter Frankental, Amnesty International UK’s economic affairs director, said the government was “sending a terrible message to other countries” about “how little the UK appears to value human rights and freedoms when trade deals are at stake”.

“Any notion that trade can somehow be cordoned off from human rights issues ignores the grubby reality that multinational corporations all too often profit from lax labour laws, conditions amounting to modern slavery, and widespread environmental harm,” he said.

“Once again, we appear to have a trade policy which runs counter to the UK’s stated foreign policy goals of championing openness and free speech, reducing conflict and environmental degradation, and ending modern forms of slavery.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIghW_0hYORDSi00

Many free trade agreements around the world, such as the one the UK signed with the EU, include provisions to ensure that countries uphold basic human rights standards – with formal clauses to make them legally enforceable.

As well as their ethical dimension, the clauses are intended to make sure that countries cannot undercut each other by violating rights and allowing exploitation – for instance with de facto slave labour.

Yet the UK is desperate to sign trade agreements with countries around the world, to illustrate what it says are the benefits of leaving the EU customs union – and human rights are a sore point for some of the countries with whom Britain wants to make deals.

Last year, when he was foreign secretary, Dominic Raab told officials that “restricting” trade because of lower human rights standards would mean that Britain was “not going to do many trade deals with the growth markets of the future”.

The shift in government policy is stark when compared with statements by ministers earlier on in their quest for free trade agreements. In October 2020, Ms Truss, the then trade secretary, gave a landmark Chatham House speech titled “[Britain’s] vision for values-driven free trade”.

She said Britain was “learning from the twin errors of values-free globalisation and protectionism”, and that the government was “instead rooting our approach for global free trade in our values of sovereignty, democracy, the rule of law and a fierce commitment to high standards”.

“In control of our trading future, we will work with like-minded democracies to support freedom, human rights and the environment while boosting enterprise by lowering barriers to trade,” she said.

“The UK did not leave the European Union to have another country’s values thrust upon it. We support the right kind of globalisation, based on shared values, as we help lead the fight for free markets, free societies, human rights and a greener world.”

Ms Truss went on to say that “the values driving our newly independent trade policy are well known”.

“Our friends know how strongly freedom has delivered and driven the UK’s national story, whether they think back to the historic advancement of human rights under Magna Carta, the abolition of the slave trade, or the development of free market economics,” she said at the time.

“The British people care deeply about fairness, decency and liberty. We can best spread our fundamental values – freedom, democracy, human rights and protecting our natural environment for the future – by working with our friends and family across the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETe13_0hYORDSi00

Even as recently as October 2021, trade policy appeared to at least pay lip service to human rights as a key part of trade negotiations. Asked by Labour MP Cat Smith “what recent discussions she has had with UK trade partners on inserting clauses on human rights into future trade deals”, Ms Trevelyan said:

“The government are clear that more trade will not come at the expense of human rights. The UK will continue to show global leadership in encouraging all states to uphold international rights obligations and to hold to account those who violate those rights. By having stronger economic relationships with partners, we have the opportunity to open discussions on a range of issues.”

Answering another question, from Tory MP Peter Bone, about whether free trade agreements could help improve human rights in supply chains, Ms Trevelyan said: “It is important that we make sure not only that we use the power of trade to build relationships, as I said, but to give our businesses that want to work globally through supply chains the best tools and protections that they might need to ensure that they have authority with countries where the improvement of the position of the supply-chain workforce, and, indeed, the protection of other human rights, is critical.”

Asked to comment on Ms Trevelyan’s leaked letter, a government spokesperson said: “The UK is a leading advocate for human rights around the world, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office leads this effort within the UK government.

“We will continue to encourage all states to uphold international human rights obligations, and hold those who violate or abuse them to account.”

But Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats’ business spokesperson, said it was “crystal clear how little regard this Conservative government holds for the respect of human rights on the international stage”.

She said: “After failing to guarantee British standards on animal welfare and environmental protection in the FTA with Australia, the government are now sinking even lower, and are set to finalise a trade deal with Gulf Cooperation Council countries that appears to make no reference to their abysmal record on human rights.”

She added that there should be “a set of minimum standards for benchmarking future trade agreements; to include human rights, conflict and oppression, environmental, labour and safety standards”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Truss and Sunak send final message to Tory voters ahead of polls closing

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak both sent final messages to Tory members, with polling set to close in the race to become the next prime minister.Polling closes at 5pm, bringing to an end a long, fractious contest that has dominated the summer and saw both candidates clash over competing visions for the country.Foreign Secretary Ms Truss is believed to be on course for victory and in her final message on Friday she paid tribute to the party members she had met in recent months.She said: “It has been fantastic meeting and speaking to thousands of members across the whole of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Zahawi: Cost-of-living support needed into 2023 to ‘send clear message’ to Putin

Cost-of-living support from the Government will need to extend into 2023 to help defeat the tactics used by Vladimir Putin, according to the Chancellor.Nadhim Zahawi said such an approach is needed to send a “very clear message” to the Russian president that his strategy of weaponising gas supplies is not going to work.Mr Zahawi said the Treasury was preparing new financial support options for the incoming prime minister, including for households not in receipt of benefits and small businesses being rocked by the spike in energy prices.Regulator Ofgem has confirmed the energy price cap will rise by 80%, which will...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson confirms £700m of state backing for new nuclear reactor at Sizewell

Boris Johnson today confirmed that he is committing £700m of government money to a new £30bn nuclear reactor at Sizewell C in Suffolk.Speaking at the site of the proposed plant, the prime minister said that he believed the cash would allow developer EDF to get the project “over the line” within the coming weeks.In a message to Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – one of whom will take over at No 10 on Tuesday – Mr Johnson said it would be “madness” not to approve the project, adding: “Go nuclear, go large, go with Sizewell C.”The outgoing prime minister blamed the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tory leadership contest: Timeline of how and when the new prime minister will be announced

The Tory leadership contest is coming to a close, with polls suggesting Liz Truss is the favourite to become prime minister, beating Rishi Sunak.Here's a timeline of what happens next as the new prime minister is appointed. Unusual circumstances mean some of the details are different to normal. Friday 2 SeptemberThe ballot for the Tory leadership contest will close on Friday. The eight-week contest has seen a total of 12 official hustings events, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss touring the country. Over the weekend, the results will be counted.Monday 5 September At 12.30pm, the winner of the Tory...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Olney
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Union calls on new PM to impose £30bn tax on rich to save frontline workers from cost-of-living disaster

The UK’s new prime minister should raise taxes on the rich by £30bn a year to save workers providing essential public services from the “disastrous” impact of the cost-of-living crisis, a major public sector union has said.Unison’s call came after a survey of 5,000 members of the public sector union found frontline staff living in darkened and unheated homes, using buy-now-pay-later schemes for essential purchases and considering giving up their jobs because they cannot afford the petrol to get to work.General secretary Christina McAnea said that many public sector workers – like nurses and school cleaning staff – will “never...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian troops in Kherson ‘pushed back’ by Kyiv, UK says

Western officials have said Ukraine has pushed back Russian troops in several areas around Kherson, the city region in the south which fell to Vladimir Putin’s forces in February.The officials said Ukrainians had made some tactical gains in the area, but warned it was too soon to determine if the offensive launched this week by Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces is succeeding.Earlier on Friday the Ukrainian military claimed that Russian forces had suffered “significant losses” region.Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military in the south, said: “We continue to destroy the enemy in terms of its logistics, capabilities, capacities. Ammunition warehouses...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mass refugee reception centres ‘considered for Ukrainians arriving in Scotland’

Mass refugee reception centres could be opened in Scotland to temporarily house thousands fleeing the war in Ukraine, it has been suggested.Preparations for a “worst-case scenario” – where almost 18,000 people from Ukraine could arrive after being granted super sponsor visas – are being considered by government officials, the Scotsman reported on Friday.Dormitory-style emergency accommodation in halls could also be created as part of the emergency measures, the newspaper said.The Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme was paused in July in order to provide safe accommodation to those who had already applied following unprecedented demand.At the time the scheme was suspended,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss - live: Tory leadership vote closes as race to replace Boris Johnson ends

Voting has now closed in the Tory leadership contest, bringing to an end the contest to decide the next Conservative leader and Boris Johnson’s successor as prime minister.Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as the winner on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel expects to lose her position if Liz Truss becomes the next prime minister,The Independent understands. “She’s been clear to staff that she doesn’t expect to remain, that’s been made very clear to staff,” a Home Office source said. The Independent has also been told that Thérèse...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Protectionism#Trade Agreements#Free Trade#Uk#The House Of Commons
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of intimidation tactics over Partygate lying probe

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to intimidate the parliamentary committee investigating whether he lied to the Commons over Partygate, after Downing Street released a legal opinion suggesting its inquiry would be viewed as “unlawful” by the courts.The opinion, drawn up by eminent lawyer Lord Pannick, suggested the privileges committee’s procedures were “unfair” because it will pass judgement not only on whether Johnson deliberately lied to MPs but also on whether he simply “misled” them.And he said it was wrong for the cross-party committee – which is chaired by Labour’s Harriet Harman but has an in-built Conservative majority...
POLITICS
The Independent

easyJet: how will passengers wrongly denied boarding get the compensation due?

After repeatedly misleading customers about their rights, Britain’s biggest budget airline has told The Independent it will contact and compensate travellers who were incorrectly blamed for having out-of-date passports for travel to the European Union.How can you tell if you were turned away at the departure gate wrongly, by easyJet or any other airline – and what can you claim?These are the key questions and answers, assembled with the help of a leading consumer lawyer: Gary Rycroft, partner at Joseph A Jones of Lancaster,What’s the background?Following the UK’s choice to become “third country nationals” after leaving the EU, two post-Brexit...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Court would find probe into whether Johnson lied ‘unlawful’, says Lord Pannick

A Commons investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament would be ruled “unlawful” by courts, a leading barrister has said in a Government-commissioned legal opinion.Lord Pannick claimed the Privileges Committee is adopting an “unfair procedure” and “fundamentally flawed” approach.Downing Street commissioned the legal advice from the crossbench peer and published it on Friday in a highly unusual move, drawing accusations the outgoing Prime Minister is attempting to “intimidate” the committee in a bid to clear his name.Although Mr Johnson is due to leave No 10 next week, the Privileges Committee is going ahead with its inquiry into whether he committed...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Hundreds of TV and film producers urge new PM to abandon privatisation of Channel 4

Hundreds of TV and production companies have urged the next prime minister to scrap the privatisation of Channel 4. The government announced controversial plans to sell off the broadcaster earlier this year, which was met with criticism from the creative industry, politicians and celebrities. Channel 4 has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising. Ministers said government ownership was holding the broadcaster back from competing with streaming giants like Netflix as they made the case for the sale. Nearly all TV and production companies have now made their opposition clear to whoever will...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin's revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war's impact on energy prices and inflation. The ministers said they would impose the cap by barring insurance or shipping companies from helping Russia sell oil at prices above the set limit.The decision follows discussions at the group’s summit earlier this year and aims at solving one of the vexing problems with sanctions against Russia: Global oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

More than four in 10 Americans say civil war is more likely within the next decade, poll finds

A newly released poll has found that a significant number of Americans believe the United States will be embroiled in a civil war within the next 10 years as political divisions continue to strain the country’s civic bonds.The online survey of 1,500 adults — commissioned by The Economist and conducted by YouGov from 20 to 23 August — found that 29 per cent of respondents said a civil war would be “somewhat likely”, while 14 per cent said such a conflict would be “very likely”. Self-described “strong Republicans” were the most likely to say a civil war in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cat burglars who stole 150 felines for meat arrested in China

Members of a gang of cat thieves in China have been arrested for stealing 150 felines by using sparrows so they could be sold for meat.A total of 148 cats stuffed inside seven cages, alongside 31 sparrows, were recovered by police officials from Shandong province’s Jinan city, said global animal rights body Humane Society International (HSI), citing Chinese animal protection group VShine.Two kittens were born from the captured cats after the rescue operation was over, officials said.Many of the cats – captured so they could be sent to slaughterhouses later – were found to be emaciated and crying out, animal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Strikes halted after unions receive new pay offer from council leaders

Council worker strikes due to go ahead in Scotland next week have been suspended after unions received a new pay offer from local authority leaders.The three trade unions which took part in the industrial action – Unison, Unite and the GMB – agreed to suspend strikes in waste services and education.Union members will now be consulted on the new deal.Under the revised offer, workers earning up to £20,500 will receive increases of £2,000 a year.There will be a £1,925 increase for those earning between £20,500 and £39,000, as well as a 5% increase for those earning between £39,000 to £60,000.@COSLA...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:___Posts misrepresent Biden 2020 campaign committee filingCLAIM: President Joe Biden has officially filed for reelection with the Federal Election Commission.THE FACTS: Biden has not formally filed for reelection, social media users are misrepresenting an updated administrative document that was recently filed with the FEC by his principal 2020 presidential campaign committee. “BREAKING REPORT: (NOT PARODY) Joe Biden Has Officially Filed...
WORLD
The Independent

Teachers to vote in strike ballot as union condemns ‘insulting’ pay offer

Teachers have been told to reject an “insulting pay offer” as Scotland’s largest teaching union opens a ballot on industrial action.A 5% pay offer from local authority body Cosla was rejected by the Educational Institute of Scotland’s (EIS) executive committee last week.A consultative ballot has now been launched to determine whether teachers want to take strike action over the “wholly unacceptable” offer.Teachers will have until September 16 to vote in the online ballot.If teachers decide to walk out of the classroom, they will be the latest in a series of public sector workers taking industrial action over pay.We are urging...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy