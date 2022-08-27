Read full article on original website
gofightingscots.com
Second Half Rally by the Scots Falls Short as Lakers Take the Win
Erie, Pa. – Mercyhurst took a 3-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon against Edinboro. The game saw Mercyhurst control the first half of play, whilst the second saw Edinboro push to the very end to reduce the deficit. Edinboro started the game in a similar fashion to their last outing...
gofightingscots.com
Volleyball awaits Weekend Tournament at Malone University
Canton, Ohio- The Edinboro volleyball team will compete in yet another weekend tournament as they travel to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame City Challenge on Sept. 2. and 3. The Friday slate begins with host Malone University at 2:30 p.m. and ends with Bloomsburg University at 7 p.m. Saturday's schedule starts with Davenport University at 1:30 p.m. and ends with Notre Dame College at 6 p.m.
gofightingscots.com
Edinboro (0-2-0, 0-1-0)-VS-Mercyhurst (1-1-0, 1-0-0)
There were no penalties in this game. Clock BORO Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score HURST Score Play. 01:52 Offside against Mercyhurst. 08:32 Shot by BORO Crossley, Clare. 11:05 Shot by BORO Enochs, Reece, bottom right, saved by Elbro, Maddie. 12:21 Shot by HURST Hartman, Dani. 12:27 Corner...
gofightingscots.com
Sally Sterkel Named Rebich Investments Scot of the Week
Edinboro, Pa. -- Senior volleyball player Sally Sterkel was named the Scot of the Week for her performance last weekend at the Kentucky State Tournament. Sterkel finished the weekend with 23 kills and 16 blocks as the Fighting Scots finished the opening weekend with a 3-1 record. The Scots are...
Five Freshmen to Start for Kentucky Against Miami (Ohio)
Kentucky football released its first official depth chart of the season on Monday, and while the focus is on who isn't featured, there are a plethora of storylines revolving the makeup of the starters that'll take the field on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio). Five freshmen will lineup alongside ...
These local restaurants will have sports betting kiosks
The following bars and restaurants in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have been pre-approved to have sports betting kiosks in their establishments. Sports betting in Ohio will become legal on Jan. 1, 2023.
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again
Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
Youngstown City rejects Chill-Can proposal
They aren't talking too much about it, but city officials have rejected a settlement proposal from the owners of the Chill-Can plant in Youngstown.
msn.com
Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey
Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they can have negative impacts on...
Police name suspect escaped from St. Elizabeth’s; search still underway
Youngstown Police said they are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth's Sunday.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
