ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gofightingscots.com

Second Half Rally by the Scots Falls Short as Lakers Take the Win

Erie, Pa. – Mercyhurst took a 3-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon against Edinboro. The game saw Mercyhurst control the first half of play, whilst the second saw Edinboro push to the very end to reduce the deficit. Edinboro started the game in a similar fashion to their last outing...
EDINBORO, PA
gofightingscots.com

Volleyball awaits Weekend Tournament at Malone University

Canton, Ohio- The Edinboro volleyball team will compete in yet another weekend tournament as they travel to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame City Challenge on Sept. 2. and 3. The Friday slate begins with host Malone University at 2:30 p.m. and ends with Bloomsburg University at 7 p.m. Saturday's schedule starts with Davenport University at 1:30 p.m. and ends with Notre Dame College at 6 p.m.
EDINBORO, PA
gofightingscots.com

Edinboro (0-2-0, 0-1-0)-VS-Mercyhurst (1-1-0, 1-0-0)

There were no penalties in this game. Clock BORO Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score HURST Score Play. 01:52 Offside against Mercyhurst. 08:32 Shot by BORO Crossley, Clare. 11:05 Shot by BORO Enochs, Reece, bottom right, saved by Elbro, Maddie. 12:21 Shot by HURST Hartman, Dani. 12:27 Corner...
EDINBORO, PA
gofightingscots.com

Sally Sterkel Named Rebich Investments Scot of the Week

Edinboro, Pa. -- Senior volleyball player Sally Sterkel was named the Scot of the Week for her performance last weekend at the Kentucky State Tournament. Sterkel finished the weekend with 23 kills and 16 blocks as the Fighting Scots finished the opening weekend with a 3-1 record. The Scots are...
EDINBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Edinboro, PA
Sports
City
Edinboro, PA
City
Canton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Canton, KY
Frankfort, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinboro University#Kentucky State University#Sweeps#Scots#Tigers
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again

Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WYTV.com

Thousands of people lose power in the Valley

(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
msn.com

Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey

Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they can have negative impacts on...
OHIO STATE
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy