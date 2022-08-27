Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Tucson, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Tucson is an epitome of heritage cuisine, with a history of good food going all the way back to over 4,000 years. Mexican and Native American culinary traditions are woven together to form the city’s rich gastronomic legacy, and you’re sure to find the best brunch in Tucson in one of these places.
Binational ‘Most Wanted’ program expands to Arizona
Five suspected members of transnational criminal organizations preying on migrants along the Mexico-Arizona border now find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement officials in two countries.
KOLD-TV
Country artist found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – August 2022 – Monsoon Blooms
So far 2022 monsoon season has been very good, with plentiful afternoon thunderstorms, and sunshine each morning. As a result the desert blooms are doing great. This is shown from a recent visit to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens (along with one in front of the Ignite Sign Museum).
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
Hikers, dog airlifted to safety in Tucson rescue
Two hikers and a dog are now safe after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue and Air Units saved them.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barrio Brewing Company: A Dining Reveiw
One Friday in late August 2022, Neighbor Roy and I ate lunch at the Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson. It’s on Toole Street south of Downtown. Why Barrio Brewing Company, you ask? Well, I had a hankerin’ for a good burger and thought they might have some. We...
Heidi Alagha serves up a certain famous frozen fruit drink at Tucson institution
Eegee's is a Tucson staple, making it an obvious place for Heidi Alagha to try out for a job in this installment of Hiring Heidi.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The...
Fronteras Desk
Border Patrol campaign targets drug and people smuggling operations
A Customs and Border Protection initiative targeting drug and people smuggling operations is coming to Arizona. CBP says the campaign, called Se Busca Información — or Seeking Information — is a joint effort between the Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico that "identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations" wanted for crimes associated with people and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Scenic Attractions in Oro Valley, Arizona
There are 5 gorgeous mountain ranges in the Tucson area, with the Catalinas being the most dramatic and awe-inspiring. It’s no surprise that the area has become popular with nature lovers, hikers, and photographers. If you appreciate the unusual beauty of the desert, there is no better place to explore. Oro Valley is a beautiful suburb located just 20 minutes north of Tucson. The area is surrounded by the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range, and thus, the background is stunning for any type of recreational activity.
iheart.com
Best Places To Have A Picnic In Tucson
Wednesday, August 31st is National Eat Outside Day! Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?. While there are tons of places in the city you can go and enjoy a...
Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Tucson at 32, police say
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson, Arizona, have confirmed that country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has been found dead, more than a week after he went missing. According to KOLD-TV, police said Bell’s body was found Monday in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. He was 32. Tuesday’s...
starvedrock.media
Arizona attorney general’s office files civil rights lawsuit against Tucson
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The Attorney General’s office says the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees by not honoring religious and disability-related medical exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
thisistucson.com
Sign up for texts from La Estrella de Tucsón about news, resources and things to do
For more than 18 years, La Estrella de Tucsón — a sister site of #ThisIsTucson — has brought reliable, useful and timely information to Tucson's vibrant Latinx community. Today, we add a new audio and text message service that will help us connect with you and keep you informed in just a few minutes.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in west of Tubac
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, 13 adults were apprehended by agents. Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Border Patrol said 13 men from Guatemala and Mexico were attempting to avoid detection.
KOLD-TV
Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.
Police investigate street racing, 'sideshows' in Kolb corridor
Tucson police are investigating complaints of street racing and gunfire along the South Kolb Road corridor.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
allaccess.com
KFMA (Rock 102.1)/Tucson Adding Robin Nash For Middays
ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION's Active Rock KFMA (ROCK 102.1)/TUCSON, AZ is adding longtime PHOENIX radio personality ROBIN NASH for Middays, replacing RILEY who is stepping away from on-air to focus on her job as Public Affairs Director for the ARIZONA LOTUS stations. NASH will start rocking middays on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th.
