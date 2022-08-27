Read full article on original website
Related
troytrojans.com
Troy Adds Home & Home Series with Sam Houston
TROY, Ala. – Troy announced Wednesday a home-and-home football series with Sam Houston in 2026 and 2029. Troy hosts Sam Houston on Sept. 12, 2026, in the first leg of the series against the future member of Conference USA, while the Trojans make the return trip to Huntsville, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2029, for the season opener that year.
troytrojans.com
Troy Welcomes Mercer for Home Opener
TROY, Ala. – Troy women's soccer returns to the friendly confines of the Troy Soccer Complex for its home opener on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Mercer. The South Alabama Tournament gave Troy (1-2-1) its first win and tie of the season with hopes of carrying that momentum into the complex, where they grabbed 6-of-7 wins last season. The Bears (3-0-1) look to continue their roll of three-straight victories.
troytrojans.com
Troy Basketball Season Tickets on Sale Now
TROY, Ala. – The Troy University men's and women's basketball teams have announced that season tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale to the public. The 2021-22 basketball season was kind to the Trojans, as both teams won a combined 44 games and went 22-5 in games played at Trojan Arena. The Troy men earned a four-seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and went 1-1 in the postseason, while the women fell in the SBC championship game. The Trojans also led the Sun Belt Conference in attendance and sold the most tickets in program history in 2021-22. Additionally, the women's team captured another Sun Belt Conference regular season championship and hosted Alabama in the first round of the Women's NIT Tournament. Troy went 24-9 overall in 2021-22, posted a 13-2 conference record, and earned the top seed in the SBC Tournament.
troytrojans.com
Troy Football Breakdown – Defensive Line
Led by three-year starter Will Choloh, Troy's defensive line is the group that gets it all started for the Trojan defense. Filled with depth and guys who can play multiple positions, the defensive line should be a catalyst for what hopes to be a dominant Trojan defense." They Said It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
troytrojans.com
Softball Sets Fall Schedule
TROY, Ala. – First-year Troy University softball head coach Eric Newell has announced an eight-game home fall schedule on Tuesday that is set to begin on September 25. "The fall schedule does a lot for us," said Newell. " It lets us compete against an opponent other than ourselves, and it will allow our coaching staff to really learn our players. Also, since we play all two-year schools this fall, it gives us a chance to see some quality junior college teams right here in our own backyard.
rollingout.com
Alabama State drum major Ja’Vonta Price recounts preparation for halftime show
Everybody loves a good football matchup between two HBCUs, but what gets the people going is the band performances during halftime. On Aug. 27, Alabama State University and Howard University played the longest MEAC/SWAC Challenge in series history, starting at 7:38 p.m. and ending at 1:18 a.m., which included three weather delays totaling two hours, but it was the battle of both bands that everyone was interested in.
wtvy.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
wdhn.com
DPD: Early morning bar fight leads to high-speed chase
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Sunday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville. Early Sunday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan. Officials arrived at the scene...
WSFA
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
wdhn.com
Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
wtvy.com
1 in custody, 1 in serious condition after Sunday shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, just after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of Hutchins Street in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they learned a male victim had been shot and had already been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Officers also responded to the hospital and learned the victim had a life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim is currently in serious condition.
wdhn.com
Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
wtvy.com
Union Springs murder suspect sought by police
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips. Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew...
WSFA
Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged two men after a shooting that left a woman dead Sunday. Andre Nesby Woods Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, while Cortavius Jamal Woods, 23, is charged with felony murder. According to Chief R.L....
Dothan teen jailed after Sunday-night shooting seriously injures bystander
A Dothan teen is behind bars after authorities say he was shooting at one person, and instead struck someone else who was standing only feet from him. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Hutchins Street. When Dothan police arrived on the scene, they...
Comments / 0