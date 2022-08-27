Read full article on original website
Related
bluedragonsports.com
DRAGONS NOTCH BIG ROAD VICTORY IN KJCCC OPENER
KANSAS CITY, Kansas – The Hutchinson Community College Women's Soccer team opened the 2022 Jayhawk Conference season with a key 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Blue Devils on Wednesday at the KCK Soccer Complex. The Blue Dragons start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2018. The...
bluedragonsports.com
LAIBLE TAPPED AS KJCCC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Hutchinson Community College sophomore quarterback Dylan Laible threw for five touchdowns to lead the No. 3-ranked Blue Dragons to a 42-0 season-opening victory over No. 13 Navarro on Saturday in Hutchinson. That performance netted him Jayhawk Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week honors, which were announced on Tuesday. Laible...
bluedragonsports.com
DEAN, SERRANO EARN JAYHAWK WEEKLY VOLLEYBALL HONORS
Freshman middle Anna Dean and sophomore setter Andrea Serrano had exceptional weeks to lead the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team to an 8-0 record last week. The Blue Dragon duo on Tuesday were named the Jayhawk Conference's Division I Volleyball Player and Setter of the week. Dean, a 6-foot-1 middle...
Comments / 0