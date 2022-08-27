Hutchinson Community College sophomore quarterback Dylan Laible threw for five touchdowns to lead the No. 3-ranked Blue Dragons to a 42-0 season-opening victory over No. 13 Navarro on Saturday in Hutchinson. That performance netted him Jayhawk Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week honors, which were announced on Tuesday. Laible...

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO