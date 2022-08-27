For the second time in his Blue Dragon career, Hutchinson Community College quarterback Dylan Laible has been named the NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Week. The 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback from Little Elm, Texas threw five touchdown passes to lead the No. 3 Blue Dragons to a 42-0 victory over No. 13 Navarro this past Saturday in the 2022 season opener at Gowans Stadium.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO