CINCINNATI - Xavier head women's basketball coach Melanie Moore has announced the promotion of Molly Bateman to recruiting coordinator. "Candice Finley has done a phenomenal job leading our recruiting efforts that past three years!" said Moore. "As our associate head coach, she has other leading roles so it is a good time for this transition to Molly as our recruiting coordinator.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO