Affidavit provides details on Mt. Vernon attempted murder arrest
(WEHT) - On Tuesday, the Posey County prosecutor released the probable cause affidavit for a Mt. Vernon woman accused of shooting her husband.
Police investigating shooting on Grand Avenue in Evansville
At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a shooting near the corner of Taylor and South Grand Avenue. Police were initially dispatched to a Marathon near the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood, but that is not where the shooting took place. According to the 911 call, the...
Woman burglarized multiple times after damage caused by Evansville house explosion
A burglary investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a woman called 911 to report multiple break-ins at her property after it was damaged in the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. Evansville Police Department officers were sent to take a burglary report at a home on North Weinbach Avenue on Tuesday...
Firefighters rescue family dog after Newburgh house fire
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Two dogs and a homeowner made it out alright after a fire destroyed part of their home in Warrick County. The Newburgh Fire Department tells us the fire started in the living room of a Sequoia Drive home Wednesday afternoon. According to officials on scene, several windows had to be […]
Deceased man identified in Ravenswood Drive shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy, 27, of Evansville, as the person who died in an August 27 shooting. The coroner’s office says McGillicuddy died in a shooting at the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had […]
DEVELOPING: Evansville police respond to early morning robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of an attempted robbery in Evansville. Officers were called to a Circle K gas station in the 300 block of South Green River Road just before 4:30 Thursday morning. We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.
Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville. The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof...
Ritcheson Arrested For Excessive Speeding
A Carmi man was slowed way down Saturday night by Carmi Police. 47 year old Fred Ritcheson of Lexington Avenue was pulled over by authorities after the officer says he clocked Ritcheson driving 67 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone near the intersection of 5th and Smith Street just after 8:30pm Saturday. Ritcheson bonded out just before midnight for the Class A misdemeanor he’s charged with. He’ll be due in White County court on September 27th at 9am for a meeting with Judge Webb.
Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing
An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing.
Swango Arrested For Criminal Trespass; More Arrests Anitcipated
The Carmi Police Department responded to a possible residential burglary in progress at 501 Seventh Street on Monday afternoon. The homeowner, Shannon Henson called to report that someone was in her home. When officers arrived they arrested 41 year old Tabitha Swango of 822 Seventh Street in Carmi for Criminal Trespass to residence. Numerous items were stolen from the residence. An investigation is ongoing with more arrests anticipated.
Bailey Arrested For Driving On A Suspended License; Burch Arrested On White County Warrant
Carmi Police got a two for one Friday morning. According to reports, an officer had pulled over 28 year old Elizabeth Bailey of 6th Street and were in the process of placing her under arrest for driving on a suspended license. The traffic stop at the corner of Main and Fairgrounds Road attracted Bailey’s boyfriend on foot say authorities. 30 year old Michael Burch was subsequently arrested on a White County warrant for Criminal Damage to Property from an incident that took place in July of this year. Both were then taken to the White County Jail where Bailey’s bond was set at $250. Burch’s bond was set at $150. Bailey will be due in court on September 27th. Burch will next be due in court for a first appearance on October 11th.
Man taken to hospital after Tues. morning shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville overnight. Police say a woman called 911 around 2 Tuesday morning, saying a man in her SUV was shot. Officers found them at the gas station on the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood...
Man Taken To Jail For Beating Ex-girlfriend
Evansville Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue Sunday morning around 5:00 for a female that was just assaulted and bleeding. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend had strangled her until she lost consciousness. Later, while the male was walking the victim to the hospital, he told...
Wabash County home explosion claims second victim
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT) — Ten days after the Allendale home explosion, officials say a second person has lost their life. Sheriff Derek Morgan confirms with us that Sue Murphy, one of the occupants of the former home, has died. Sue was wife of the first victim in the explosion, Kevin Murphy. The blast rocked a […]
Murder Suspect Still On The Run
Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive Saturday night around 10:50 for a male that had been shot. Once on scene officers located 27 year old Trey Mcgillicuddy inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical aid was given to the victim,...
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville. A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville.
EPD Chief says change is needed after recent violent crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says over a dozen people have been murdered in city-limits this year alone, and it’s time to talk about it. Many residents have brought up concerns to the police, and EPD Chief Billy Bolin went to social media to address them. Tuesday afternoon, Chief Bolin shared this statement through […]
Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
Cheek Arrested On White County Warrant
An Enfield man is being held in the White County following his arrest on a White County warrant. Cale A Cheek, 25, of 107 Jennette Street was taken into custody in the Hucks parking lot during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Cheek was wanted on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. A court date for Cheek has been set for September 19th and 9:00 AM.
