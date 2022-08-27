Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Feist Leaves Arcade Fire Tour After Win Butler Allegations: ‘I’m Claiming My Responsibility Now’
Feist, who was opening for the band Arcade Fire on their current tour, just announced that she is pulling out after the group’s lead singer, Win Butler, was accused of sexual misconduct. She opened their first two concerts in Dublin before releasing a letter explaining her decision to go home. “At a pub in Dublin, after rehearsing with my band, I read the same headline you did,” she opens the letter. “This has ignited a conversation that is bigger than me, it’s bigger than my songs and it’s certainly bigger than any rock and roll tour.” All proceeds from merchandise Feist sold at those two opening concerts went to Women’s Aid Dublin, an organization that fights domestic violence in Ireland. “The last two nights on stage, my songs made this decision for me,” Feist wrote. “Hearing them through this lens was incongruous with what I’ve worked to clarify for myself through my whole career. I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to. And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”Read it at Pitchfork
Dolly Parton Just Released A Line Of Wigs For Dogs, And Somehow It Makes Perfect Sense For Her
Dogs deserve to look fabulous too.
PETS・
Comments / 0