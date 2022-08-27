Feist, who was opening for the band Arcade Fire on their current tour, just announced that she is pulling out after the group’s lead singer, Win Butler, was accused of sexual misconduct. She opened their first two concerts in Dublin before releasing a letter explaining her decision to go home. “At a pub in Dublin, after rehearsing with my band, I read the same headline you did,” she opens the letter. “This has ignited a conversation that is bigger than me, it’s bigger than my songs and it’s certainly bigger than any rock and roll tour.” All proceeds from merchandise Feist sold at those two opening concerts went to Women’s Aid Dublin, an organization that fights domestic violence in Ireland. “The last two nights on stage, my songs made this decision for me,” Feist wrote. “Hearing them through this lens was incongruous with what I’ve worked to clarify for myself through my whole career. I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to. And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”Read it at Pitchfork

