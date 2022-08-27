ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Footwear News

Sydney Sweeney Gets Romantic in a Full Tory Burch Outfit Complete With Brown Slingback Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney attended day two of eleven of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Italy. Channeling the city’s romance, Sweeney wore all neutrals, paring the calming color scheme with the perfect slingback heels. The full Tory Burch ensemble consisted of a white romper belted in the middle, which she paired with a cream cardigan slung over the star’s shoulders. Sweeney wore a monogramed black and white silk headscarf wrapped around her face with gold tinted “Kira” sunglasses with a geometric 60s style that accentuated the Laneige partner’s face. Repping the brand down to her bag, Sweeney carried an...
