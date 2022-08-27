Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
bluehens.com
Volleyball Sweeps George Washington In Home Opener, 3-0
NEWARK, Del. –The University of Delaware volleyball team claimed the straight-set victory (25-22, 25-23, 25-14) over George Washington (0-3) inside Bob Carpenter Center in Newark. The win is the first of the season for the Blue Hens (1-2) along with head coach Kimberly Lambert earning her first victory at the helm of the program.
bluehens.com
Football Preview: Navy
NEWARK, Del. –The University of Delaware football team opens the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Hens make the short trip south to Annapolis, Md. for a matchup against FBS opponent Navy. Kickoff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadiums is slated for 12 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
bluehens.com
Volleyball Match Preview: George Washington
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware volleyball team returns to campus Wednesday, Aug. 31 for their home opener against George Washington at 5 p.m. This will be the 15th time both Delaware and George Washington will be meeting ever. The Colonials hold a 10-4 all-time record while the Blue Hens are 3-2 on their home court.
bluehens.com
Men's Soccer Falls To Loyola (Md.)
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team was defeated by Loyola (Md.), 3-0, Monday night at Stuart and Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium. The Blue Hens' (1-1-0) defense began the game strong, holding Loyola (1-1-0) scoreless for nearly the entire first half. The Greyhounds broke through in the 40th minute with a goal by Loc San to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
Bellevue Diner opening on Philadelphia Pike
The family that owns the Sungate Diner is replicating the popular menu of the Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, landmark in Delaware. The Bellevue Diner opens Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 703 Philadelphia Pike, north of Wilmington and less than a mile south of the historic Bellevue Hall that gives it its name. The space once housed Jimmy’s Restaurant, and George Argiroudis ... Read More
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
WBOC
Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN, SAMANTHA ALEXANDER
(Newark, DE 19702) Early this morning (August 31st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Barrington Court in the community of Barrington for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Samantha Alexander had...
wjbr.com
Rare Delaware Beer Will Benefit Local Veterans
There aren’t many things better than beer, pets, and helping our vets! You can drink, be merry, and see how a rare Delaware beer will benefit local veterans!. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is synonymous with Delaware, and now they are helping our local vets. Dogfish Head and 2FatGuys American...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
Delaware National Guard member finds calling caring for seniors
What was meant to be a temporary position has become a full-time passion for one man caring for seniors in Newark, Delaware.
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Penn. to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a down payment and closing costs. The Philly...
Philadelphia woman changing lives by helping customers regrow their natural hair
It's been a two-year process to regrow Sherilynn Kimble's hair, but she says finding Kimberly Nesmith has changed her life.
3 wounded in shooting outside Pa. elementary school: report
Three people were wounded after multiple shots were fired outside of an elementary school in Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Frances Willard Elementary School in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police arriving on the scene found a 20-year-old man...
msn.com
SNAP, EBT card system outage strikes Pennsylvania
A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs – and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to access their Supplemental...
VISTA Escape: 11 Best Places to Go After You Visit Longwood Gardens
In last week’s VISTA Escape post we went through the must-have experiences to enjoy when you visit Longwood Gardens. And the week before that we laid out everything you need to know in advance to prepare for your visit. But since your visit to Longwood Gardens will probably take...
The Review
Newark City Council targets parties and pools this summer
For years, Cleveland Avenue has been home to a number of unofficial fraternity chapter houses. The collection of homes that are more commonly referred to as “the Row” is known for its weekly parties and gatherings. Any individual looking to spend their weekends socializing amongst large crowds knows to look no further than “the Row.” However, the lively, crowd-filled, care-free atmosphere that students have spent years enjoying, is about to look vastly different.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard approaching the intersection at Southgate Boulevard. As the Highlander approached this intersection, a pedestrian entered the westbound lane of Boulden Boulevard and into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle fled the area and continued westbound. A short time later, an officer from the New Castle County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the Highlander on Marrows Road north of White Chapel Drive. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently taken into custody without incident.
