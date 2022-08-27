ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Volleyball Sweeps George Washington In Home Opener, 3-0

NEWARK, Del. –The University of Delaware volleyball team claimed the straight-set victory (25-22, 25-23, 25-14) over George Washington (0-3) inside Bob Carpenter Center in Newark. The win is the first of the season for the Blue Hens (1-2) along with head coach Kimberly Lambert earning her first victory at the helm of the program.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Football Preview: Navy

NEWARK, Del. –The University of Delaware football team opens the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Hens make the short trip south to Annapolis, Md. for a matchup against FBS opponent Navy. Kickoff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadiums is slated for 12 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Volleyball Match Preview: George Washington

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware volleyball team returns to campus Wednesday, Aug. 31 for their home opener against George Washington at 5 p.m. This will be the 15th time both Delaware and George Washington will be meeting ever. The Colonials hold a 10-4 all-time record while the Blue Hens are 3-2 on their home court.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Men's Soccer Falls To Loyola (Md.)

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team was defeated by Loyola (Md.), 3-0, Monday night at Stuart and Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium. The Blue Hens' (1-1-0) defense began the game strong, holding Loyola (1-1-0) scoreless for nearly the entire first half. The Greyhounds broke through in the 40th minute with a goal by Loc San to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Bellevue Diner opening on Philadelphia Pike

  The family that owns the Sungate Diner is replicating the popular menu of the Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, landmark in Delaware. The Bellevue Diner opens Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 703 Philadelphia Pike, north of Wilmington and less than a mile south of the historic Bellevue Hall that gives it its name. The space once housed Jimmy’s Restaurant, and George Argiroudis ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN, SAMANTHA ALEXANDER

(Newark, DE 19702) Early this morning (August 31st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Barrington Court in the community of Barrington for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Samantha Alexander had...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
wjbr.com

Rare Delaware Beer Will Benefit Local Veterans

There aren’t many things better than beer, pets, and helping our vets! You can drink, be merry, and see how a rare Delaware beer will benefit local veterans!. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is synonymous with Delaware, and now they are helping our local vets. Dogfish Head and 2FatGuys American...
HOCKESSIN, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware

Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
DELAWARE STATE
PennLive.com

3 wounded in shooting outside Pa. elementary school: report

Three people were wounded after multiple shots were fired outside of an elementary school in Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Frances Willard Elementary School in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police arriving on the scene found a 20-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

SNAP, EBT card system outage strikes Pennsylvania

A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs – and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to access their Supplemental...
The Review

Newark City Council targets parties and pools this summer

For years, Cleveland Avenue has been home to a number of unofficial fraternity chapter houses. The collection of homes that are more commonly referred to as “the Row” is known for its weekly parties and gatherings. Any individual looking to spend their weekends socializing amongst large crowds knows to look no further than “the Row.” However, the lively, crowd-filled, care-free atmosphere that students have spent years enjoying, is about to look vastly different.
NEWARK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard approaching the intersection at Southgate Boulevard. As the Highlander approached this intersection, a pedestrian entered the westbound lane of Boulden Boulevard and into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle fled the area and continued westbound. A short time later, an officer from the New Castle County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the Highlander on Marrows Road north of White Chapel Drive. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently taken into custody without incident.

