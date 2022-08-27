STUDENT ARRESTED FOR PISTOL POSSESSION ON CAMPUS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A 22-year-old college student from the Chicago area was arrested by West Palm Beach police for possessing a weapon on school property Saturday afternoon.

At noon August 27, West Palm Beach police were alerted by Keiser University staff that a school investigation led to the discovery of a handgun and two magazines in a student’s dorm room on the campus at 2600 N. Military Trail. The gun, a Glock 10mm pistol and a 15-round standard and 30-round high-capacity magazine, along with ammunition, were recovered in the dorm room of Willie Gibson, 22, from Zion, IL. Gibson admitted to owning the gun and said he brought it with him from Illinois for “protection.” Gibson was also in possession of two ski masks however, they were not confiscated.

Gibson is cooperating with the investigation and faces one count of possession of a weapon on school property, a third-degree felony. He was taken to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center for booking.

