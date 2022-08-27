BRADFORD, N.H. — Investigators on Wednesday announced the cause of a massive explosion that destroyed a bus yard in New Hampshire earlier this year. Propane vapors released from a school bus that was being worked on at Student Transportation of America in Bradford back in March were ignited by an undetermined ignition source, which caused the explosion and fire, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bradford Fire Chief Bryan Nowell, and Bradford Police Chief Edward Shaughnessy said in a joint news release.

BRADFORD, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO