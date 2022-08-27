Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police identify pilot in Bennington plane crash
The competition is on at the Champlain Valley Fair, as fruit, veggie and flower growers vie for best in show. From lawnmowers to cellphones to e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in our everyday items. Fair food favorites and finding something new. Updated: 4 hours ago. Our Sharon Meyer walked...
Investigators announce cause of massive explosion that destroyed bus yard in New Hampshire
BRADFORD, N.H. — Investigators on Wednesday announced the cause of a massive explosion that destroyed a bus yard in New Hampshire earlier this year. Propane vapors released from a school bus that was being worked on at Student Transportation of America in Bradford back in March were ignited by an undetermined ignition source, which caused the explosion and fire, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bradford Fire Chief Bryan Nowell, and Bradford Police Chief Edward Shaughnessy said in a joint news release.
WCAX
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
WRGB
State police arrest two women after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop
Moreau, NY (WRGB) — State police have arrested two women after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop. On August 29, 2022, at about 8:35 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau, NY, for an equipment violation. According to police,...
WNYT
Three teens arrested in Saratoga County vehicle vandalism
Three teens are under arrest, accused of vandalizing vehicles in Saratoga County. NewsChannel 13 told you Monday about 14 vehicles being vandalized in Schuylerville. Late Tuesday afternoon, state police charged a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds with criminal mischief. They were all issued appearance tickets and are due in the Saratoga...
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal DUI-related accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average.
WCAX
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
WNYT
15 sheep left to die in Bennington County in ‘graphic’ animal cruelty case
A man from Massachusetts is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after 15 sheep were found dead in a field in Pownal, Bennington County. Documents say an animal control officer found a loose sheep near the Pownal Racetrack Solar Field on Aug. 3. Animal control contacted the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office, which says it was able to track the animal to a breeder in Brattleboro, Vermont based on an ear tag.
Stamford man hurt after crashing into brush
A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Stamford last Saturday, Aug. 20. The crash took place on Route 100 at about 1 a.m.
NYSP: Pair arrested for shoplifting in Queensbury
New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a shoplifting incident earlier this year. Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Hornell, was arrested on August 22 and Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on August 28.
NY Couple Arrested! Accused of Stealing from Walmart in Queensbury!
Earlier this year it was reported that New York State Police were attempting to locate 2 individuals that they suspected had stolen nearly $2000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Queensbury. That incident allegedly took place in February and now, 6 months later, the suspects have been arrested. On...
Hudson Falls man arrested in relation to 2020 chase
New York State Police arrested Brandon Baldwin, 25, of Hudson Falls on Sunday. Troopers said he was involved in a police chase in 2020.
Vermonter allegedly jumps into river fleeing police
A 36-year-old Bennington man was arrested Friday after running from police and jumping into the river near Walgreens on North Street.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for 2 people in Braintree
BRAINTREE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who were involved in an incident in Braintree yesterday. Police say the two may be connected to criminal activity in the Route 12 area at around 10:00 a.m. In addition, police say they may be riding...
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
mynbc5.com
Police: Inmate dies at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police have launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Police say that they responded to the facility around 3 p.m on Sunday. The name of the deceased inmate has not been released yet, but...
Cambridge man arrested after fatal motel shooting
A Cambridge man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed someone at the Cambridge Motel.
WNYT
Storm damage in Saratoga County
Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
