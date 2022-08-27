ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

WCAX

Police identify pilot in Bennington plane crash

The competition is on at the Champlain Valley Fair, as fruit, veggie and flower growers vie for best in show. From lawnmowers to cellphones to e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in our everyday items. Fair food favorites and finding something new. Updated: 4 hours ago. Our Sharon Meyer walked...
BENNINGTON, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigators announce cause of massive explosion that destroyed bus yard in New Hampshire

BRADFORD, N.H. — Investigators on Wednesday announced the cause of a massive explosion that destroyed a bus yard in New Hampshire earlier this year. Propane vapors released from a school bus that was being worked on at Student Transportation of America in Bradford back in March were ignited by an undetermined ignition source, which caused the explosion and fire, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bradford Fire Chief Bryan Nowell, and Bradford Police Chief Edward Shaughnessy said in a joint news release.
BRADFORD, NH
WCAX

Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WNYT

Three teens arrested in Saratoga County vehicle vandalism

Three teens are under arrest, accused of vandalizing vehicles in Saratoga County. NewsChannel 13 told you Monday about 14 vehicles being vandalized in Schuylerville. Late Tuesday afternoon, state police charged a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds with criminal mischief. They were all issued appearance tickets and are due in the Saratoga...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WCAX

New Hampshire woman killed in crash

DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
mynbc5.com

Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89

WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
WILLISTON, VT
WNYT

15 sheep left to die in Bennington County in ‘graphic’ animal cruelty case

A man from Massachusetts is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after 15 sheep were found dead in a field in Pownal, Bennington County. Documents say an animal control officer found a loose sheep near the Pownal Racetrack Solar Field on Aug. 3. Animal control contacted the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office, which says it was able to track the animal to a breeder in Brattleboro, Vermont based on an ear tag.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for 2 people in Braintree

BRAINTREE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who were involved in an incident in Braintree yesterday. Police say the two may be connected to criminal activity in the Route 12 area at around 10:00 a.m. In addition, police say they may be riding...
BRAINTREE, VT
WNYT

Storm damage in Saratoga County

Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

