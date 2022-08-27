Read full article on original website
WCAX
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile, 29, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to operating without owner’s consent and violating his conditions. This comes after police spotted a car...
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police
NEWPORT — Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from police yesterday in Newport. The incident took place took place on Main Street at around 3:35 p.m. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell. She is wanted on charges...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Newport on kidnapping, obstruction of justice charges
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old man from Lowell was arrested following an incident in Newport yesterday. Authorities say they were attempting to execute a court order on Main Street in front of the Orleans County Courthouse at around 3:35 p.m. Police allege Dylan Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper...
WCAX
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
newportdispatch.com
Catalytic converters stolen in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Bloomfield today. Authorities were notified of two stolen catalytic converters on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:00 p.m. It was reported the catalytic converters were taken from a Ford F-150 sometime between July 1 and yesterday. Anyone with information...
WCAX
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man waited for residents to leave their South Burlington home so he could burglarize it. Police say the break-in happened Monday afternoon at a home on Spear Street. The suspect smashed the basement window and stole several items from inside and left. If...
Police: Speed was a factor in fatal Lowell crash
A passenger died when the truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled over.
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
Newport man dies in truck crash on Rt. 58 in Lowell
Shane Copp, 24, was a passenger in a pickup truck that rolled over Saturday night, according to Vermont State Police.
WCAX
Vermont man pleads not guilty to domestic terrorism
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including domestic terrorism. Avery Buchman, 64, of Brighton, who goes by Scott, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. Vermont State Police say on Monday, Buchman set a gas canister on fire in a neighbor’s driveway on...
Man charged with DUI after crash into Williston police car on I-89 South
The Williston Police say the driver of the pickup truck shown here was Amir Pickersgill, 43.
Barton Chronicle
VSP seek whereabouts of Shylo Bourdeau
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on 8/29/22 on Main St, Newport. As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, to answer to the charges of Custodial Interference, Obstruction of Justice, and Impeding a Public Officer.
WCAX
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
newportdispatch.com
DUI rollover crash on US Route 2 in Bolton
BOLTON — A 30-year-old woman from Richmond was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bolton yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover took place on Us Route 2 at around 10:10 p.m. Police say they identified the driver as Emily Kozlowski. Through the course of the investigation, Kozlowski was arrested for...
mynbc5.com
Four people arrested following shooting incident
NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police warn of phone scam targeting older Vermonters
South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning local residents of the “grandparent scam” in which callers phone someone and say a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim that a large sum...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 5:00 p.m. According to the report, Laim Hecht, 20, of Montpelier, had difficulty stopping as the flow of traffic slowed while entering the work zone. Hecht swerved to...
WCAX
Fire investigators probe blaze at Beta Technologies
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway into a fire at Beta Technologies, the electric aerospace company. The fire started inside a Conex container on the South Burlington property inside lithium-ion batteries. The Vermont Air National Guard and the South Burlington and Williston fire departments all responded. Crews...
Burlington man charged with attempted murder
Abukar Hilowle, 19, is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.
State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison
Ronald Roy, 71, of Errol, New Hampshire, is the sixth incarcerated person who has died in the state’s prison system this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison .
