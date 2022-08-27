ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

franklincountynow.com

Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday

(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
ERVING, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 car crash causes backup on I-91N near exit 8

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A three-car crash caused some traffic troubles along Interstate 91 Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the northnound side of the highway, near exit 8. Mass. State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River

(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
DEERFIELD, MA
WCAX

Police identify pilot in Bennington plane crash

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the pilot whose plane crashed off the runway at the Bennington Airport on Monday. They say Anthony LaFranco told them his 1967 Piper Cherokee Arrow had engine failure near the airport at about 5:15 p.m. and he tried to land on the runway but hit the fence. The plane ended up in a horse paddock instead.
BENNINGTON, VT
amherstbulletin.com

Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst

AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
WNYT

Elderly man dies after 787 accident

MENANDS – An elderly man is dead after a crash on 787 in Menands over the weekend. Police say 84-year-old Eddie Robinson was stopped in the center lane shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Why is unclear. Robinson was standing in front of his car when it was hit by...
MENANDS, NY
WNYT

Three teens arrested in Saratoga County vehicle vandalism

Three teens are under arrest, accused of vandalizing vehicles in Saratoga County. NewsChannel 13 told you Monday about 14 vehicles being vandalized in Schuylerville. Late Tuesday afternoon, state police charged a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds with criminal mischief. They were all issued appearance tickets and are due in the Saratoga...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
franklincountynow.com

Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail

(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
WCAX

Electric car catches fire on Interstate 91

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney. The blaze broke out in an older Chevy Volt EV. The Putney Firefighters Association says they poured water on the lithium-ion battery pack to cool it off and extinguish the fire. No one was injured.

