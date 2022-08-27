(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.

ERVING, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO