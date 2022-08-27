Read full article on original website
franklincountynow.com
Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday
(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
westernmassnews.com
3 car crash causes backup on I-91N near exit 8
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A three-car crash caused some traffic troubles along Interstate 91 Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the northnound side of the highway, near exit 8. Mass. State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
franklincountynow.com
Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River
(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
WCAX
Police identify pilot in Bennington plane crash
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the pilot whose plane crashed off the runway at the Bennington Airport on Monday. They say Anthony LaFranco told them his 1967 Piper Cherokee Arrow had engine failure near the airport at about 5:15 p.m. and he tried to land on the runway but hit the fence. The plane ended up in a horse paddock instead.
WRGB
State police arrest two women after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop
Moreau, NY (WRGB) — State police have arrested two women after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop. On August 29, 2022, at about 8:35 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau, NY, for an equipment violation. According to police,...
amherstbulletin.com
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
Photos released of Saratoga Springs smash-and-grab suspect
The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released photos of the suspect and suspect car involved in several smash-and-grabs in the city. The suspect is accused of smashing car windows and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
WNYT
Elderly man dies after 787 accident
MENANDS – An elderly man is dead after a crash on 787 in Menands over the weekend. Police say 84-year-old Eddie Robinson was stopped in the center lane shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Why is unclear. Robinson was standing in front of his car when it was hit by...
Troy man dies after being hit by own car on I-787
A Troy man who stopped his car in the middle lane of I-787 Saturday morning was struck and killed by his own car, according to the New York State Police.
Coxsackie man dies in motorcycle crash
New York State Police investigated a deadly motorcycle crash in Hunter on Sunday. Troopers said Luke Niosi, 24, of Coxsackie was killed when his motorcycle went off the road.
Employee allegedly set fire to Western Mass. restaurant operating more than 40 years
Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough is currently closed as a result of the fire. An employee allegedly set fire to Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough Sunday, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office. The office said in a news release Monday that the fire was reported around 10 a.m....
Cohoes man sentenced in fatal shooting of 11-year-old
The Cohoes man convicted in the September 2020 shooting death of Ayshawn Davis, 11, will serve five to 15 years in prison.
WNYT
Three teens arrested in Saratoga County vehicle vandalism
Three teens are under arrest, accused of vandalizing vehicles in Saratoga County. NewsChannel 13 told you Monday about 14 vehicles being vandalized in Schuylerville. Late Tuesday afternoon, state police charged a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds with criminal mischief. They were all issued appearance tickets and are due in the Saratoga...
Warren police searching for missing man
Warren police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
franklincountynow.com
Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail
(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
Lanesborough’s ‘Ye Olde Forge’ Restaurant Fire Still Under Investigation; Will Reopen Soon
Sunday morning just after 10 a.m., The Lanesborough Fire Department responded to The Olde Forge Restaurant on Rte. 7 for a reported structure fire. I had a chance to speak with LVFD Chief Jeff DeChaine on Monday morning. "Well, we got the call around 10 a.m. for a possible structure...
Albany PD: Man arrested after Sheridan Ave sword attack
The Albany Police Department is investigating a serious assault on the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. One victim has been taken to Albany Medical Center.
WCAX
Electric car catches fire on Interstate 91
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - An electric car caught fire Saturday on Interstate 91 in Putney. The blaze broke out in an older Chevy Volt EV. The Putney Firefighters Association says they poured water on the lithium-ion battery pack to cool it off and extinguish the fire. No one was injured.
Pedestrian killed in suspected drunk-driving crash in Rutland Town
Police accuse Brett Senif, 48, of Rutland City of striking and killing a pedestrian on Route 7 Friday night.
