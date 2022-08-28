Stockton Sikh temple shooting leaves three people injured

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STOCKTON — Police are investigating a shooting at a Sikh temple in Stockton that left three men injured.

According to Stockton police, at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports about a shooting at the temple on the 1900 block of Sikhs Temple Street.

When they arrived, police discovered that there was an event happening at the temple.

Three men ages 27, 28 and 32, had been shot after a disturbance with another group resulted in an exchange of gun fire, according to police.

The victims were taken to the hospital for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the victims and two unidentified suspects are both Sikhs.

