Read full article on original website
Related
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
volusia.org
HOAs can learn about Florida friendly landscaping
When in Florida, do as the Floridians do. That means wearing flip-flops all year long, mistaking landfills for mountains, and decorating palm trees for Christmas. It also means using Florida friendly landscaping to save time, money and water. Homeowners associations, property managers and homeowners can learn about Florida friendly landscaping...
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
volusia.org
Stay, play and enjoy Labor Day weekend at the beach
With the Labor Day holiday marking the unofficial end to summer and the last big hurrah for the beach season, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting big crowds, a mix of sun and storms, traveling marine life, and moderate surf. As residents and visitors make plans, Beach Safety has some tips to ensure a safe and labor-free experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
volusia.org
Community Services announces changes
Volusia County’s Community Assistance and Veterans Services offices will undergo some changes Wednesday, Sept. 7, to improve services for residents. The Community Assistance Division will no longer have staff in the Florida Department of Health building, 717 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. Staff will relocate to the existing Community Assistance office in the Florida Department of Health building, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. Community Assistance also has offices at 123 W. Indiana Ave. and 121 Rich Ave., DeLand; and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots... The post Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orlandoweekly.com
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
NASA announces new launch date for Artemis 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA has announced Artemis 1 will now launch on Saturday, Sept. 3. The launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. The moon rocket was originally scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday, Aug. 29 but...
Tracking the tropics: 4 disturbances that could form
ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re tracking four disturbances in the Atlantic. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said activity is picking up, but that is to be expected as September approaches. The one disturbance that Severe Weather Center 9 is watching closely is in the Central Atlantic. Right now, Waldenberger said there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Launch Day: Artemis 1 launch set to lift off from Florida
Many have been excited about the Artemis 1 launch day Monday. The launch is expected to come early Monday morning and liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Brevard County in hopes of catching a great view. Anywhere from 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teens destroy middle school, causing $100K in damages, deputies say
PALATKA, Fla. - Three Florida teens are facing multiple felonies after the 14-year-old trio reportedly broke into a Palatka middle school campus causing close to $100,000 in damages to the facility on Sunday. Around 4 p.m. Palatka firefighters saw three teenagers running from Jenkins Middle School after responding to a...
Inside the Magic
Serious Criminal Charges Sought Against SeaWorld After Disturbing Attack
Criminal charges are being sought against SeaWorld following a shocking incident that involved an Orca attack. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
villages-news.com
Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis
We need to get the governor fully involved in this looming problem. Florida may soon reach a point where the reality will be: Don’t move to Florida unless you can really afford home ownership with all the costs associated with it. A time may be soon reached that it...
volusia.org
Airport, VSO deputies launch K9s and K9s program
The traveling public expects a high degree of security when going through our nation’s airports. Safety and security are of the highest priority at Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). The airport partners with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, which includes 24-hour coverage with a K9 team—the airport has four K9 teams in all.
wmfe.org
Central Florida ghost candidate will testify in court Monday
A former substitute teacher is expected to testify in court Monday that she was recruited for a vote-siphoning scheme by the Seminole County GOP Chairman. Jestine Iannotti is expected to testify in court that Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris asked her to run as an independent in the District 9 Senate race back in 2020.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Florida
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
niceville.com
Tax fraud scheme, fraudulent refund land Florida woman in prison
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida woman was sentenced to one year and one day in prison last week for helping to execute a nationwide tax fraud scheme and attempting to prevent the IRS from recovering a fraudulent refund she received after filing a false tax return, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced.
Comments / 0