Volusia County’s Community Assistance and Veterans Services offices will undergo some changes Wednesday, Sept. 7, to improve services for residents. The Community Assistance Division will no longer have staff in the Florida Department of Health building, 717 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. Staff will relocate to the existing Community Assistance office in the Florida Department of Health building, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. Community Assistance also has offices at 123 W. Indiana Ave. and 121 Rich Ave., DeLand; and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO