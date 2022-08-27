Read full article on original website
volusia.org
HOAs can learn about Florida friendly landscaping
When in Florida, do as the Floridians do. That means wearing flip-flops all year long, mistaking landfills for mountains, and decorating palm trees for Christmas. It also means using Florida friendly landscaping to save time, money and water. Homeowners associations, property managers and homeowners can learn about Florida friendly landscaping...
volusia.org
Community Services announces changes
Volusia County’s Community Assistance and Veterans Services offices will undergo some changes Wednesday, Sept. 7, to improve services for residents. The Community Assistance Division will no longer have staff in the Florida Department of Health building, 717 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. Staff will relocate to the existing Community Assistance office in the Florida Department of Health building, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. Community Assistance also has offices at 123 W. Indiana Ave. and 121 Rich Ave., DeLand; and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.
