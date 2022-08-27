Read full article on original website
volusia.org
Community Services announces changes
Volusia County’s Community Assistance and Veterans Services offices will undergo some changes Wednesday, Sept. 7, to improve services for residents. The Community Assistance Division will no longer have staff in the Florida Department of Health building, 717 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. Staff will relocate to the existing Community Assistance office in the Florida Department of Health building, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. Community Assistance also has offices at 123 W. Indiana Ave. and 121 Rich Ave., DeLand; and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia County invites residents and visitors to enjoy Labor Day weekend at the beach
With the Labor Day holiday marking the unofficial end to summer and the last big hurrah for the beach season, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting big crowds, a mix of sun and storms, traveling marine life and moderate surf. As residents and visitors make plans, Beach Safety...
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
ormondbeachobserver.com
New latin restaurant coming to Ormond Beach
Nick Formisano and his father sell over 500 empanadas a week. It's one of the menu items for which their food truck, Tango01, is most well-known. And soon, they'll be serving empanadas from their first brick-and-mortar restaurant, to be called Tango's, at 600 S. Yonge St. Unit 16B in Ormond Beach.
volusia.org
HOAs can learn about Florida friendly landscaping
When in Florida, do as the Floridians do. That means wearing flip-flops all year long, mistaking landfills for mountains, and decorating palm trees for Christmas. It also means using Florida friendly landscaping to save time, money and water. Homeowners associations, property managers and homeowners can learn about Florida friendly landscaping...
fox35orlando.com
Florida family hopes to thank couple who found soldier's decades-old personal items
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum helped reunite personal items – almost 80 years old – belonging to a soldier after someone found them at a garage sale. Scott Storz is a volunteer at the museum. He said about a month ago a couple...
flaglerlive.com
Between Garfield and Reagan, Palm Coast OK’s 15% Tax Increase, Claiming It for Good of Future Residents
A seemingly Looney Tunes-inspired Palm Coast City Council has rarely gone where it did today, whether its members were for or against the budget proposal before them. A 4-1 majority of the city council agreed to raise property taxes 15 percent for next year’s budget despite the highest year-over-year tax revenue increase in 16 years and the strongest growth in a decade and a half, all while claiming that the tax increase was necessary in order to lower taxes for a future generation. Mayor David Alfin bookended his argument with the peculiar evocation of Ronald Reagan and Garfield, the lazy and fat cartoon character, not the assassinated 20th president.
volusia.org
Stay, play and enjoy Labor Day weekend at the beach
With the Labor Day holiday marking the unofficial end to summer and the last big hurrah for the beach season, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting big crowds, a mix of sun and storms, traveling marine life, and moderate surf. As residents and visitors make plans, Beach Safety has some tips to ensure a safe and labor-free experience.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police Department announces passing of retired Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh
ORLANDO, Fla. - Retired Orlando Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh passed away on Sunday at the age of 80, the Orlando Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday. Walsh served the Orlando community with "courage, pride, and commitment" for 25 years before retiring in March 1988, according to the police department. Prior to his time as a police chief, Walsh was a veteran of the United States Army having served in France during Vietnam, an online obituary stated.
getnews.info
New Smyrna Beach Impact Windows Launches New Internet Website
“New Smyrna Beach Impact Windows, a premier producer of storm impact doors and windows, introduces the launch of their freshly upgraded internet site.”. New Smyrna Beach Impact Windows, a premier producer of storm impact doors and windows, introduces the launch of their freshly upgraded internet site. New Smyrna Beach Impact...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
While it will take years for Orlando to shake its reputation as the chain capital of the world, real heads know that the City Beautiful has been a culinary hotspot for quite some time. Even with the help of our stellar food critics and reporters, navigating Orlando's booming food scene...
NASA announces new launch date for Artemis 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA has announced Artemis 1 will now launch on Saturday, Sept. 3. The launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. The moon rocket was originally scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday, Aug. 29 but...
msn.com
Launch Day: Artemis 1 launch set to lift off from Florida
Many have been excited about the Artemis 1 launch day Monday. The launch is expected to come early Monday morning and liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Brevard County in hopes of catching a great view. Anywhere from 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected...
WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter
A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice
The family of an Osceola County woman is calling for accountability within the sheriff’s office, after she drowned in a retention pond while deputies stood on the shoreline just yards away. Our partners at Channel 9 obtained a review of the incident, in which the deputies were cleared of...
click orlando
SWAT units find wanted man at Palm Coast apartments, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – SWAT units found a wanted man at a Palm Coast apartment complex Wednesday night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The man, Leroy Sampson, 33, was inside an apartment at the Landings at Town Center Apartments on Sunset Boulevard, deputies said.
WATCH: Large waterspout forms off Volusia County coast
PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Channel 9 viewer shared video of a waterspout off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County. Randy Wilkins said he was outside on his balcony when he spotted the waterspout around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It...
