Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna, 64, makes record-breaking milestone by becoming the first woman to have top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 list since the '80s
Madonna has continuously made an impact on the music industry since her career start, and recently made a new record as a music artist. According to Billboard, the Queen of Pop, 64, has become the very first woman to land Billboard 200 top 10 albums every decade since the release of her debut album, Madonna (1983).
Comments / 0