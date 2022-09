This year, Bethany (Ilsley, NC ’98) Jenkins, alumna and a former Nyack College Director of Admissions, along with her husband Mike, and brother-in-law, Rick, became owners of a Utah-based company, Snurfer, LLC. The snurfer board inspired the sport of snowboarding, which was first introduced in the 1998 Winter Olympics...

NYACK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO