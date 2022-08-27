ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

fmupatriots.com

Francis Marion (1-1-1, 0-0-0)-VS-Montevallo (1-0-2, 0-0-0)

GOAL by MON Bou Dalmau, Narcis Assist by Cabieces Sanz, Edorta. GOAL by FMU Scapolo, Andrea Assist by Morales, Matias. Clock FMU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MON Score Play. 00:00 Plaza, Salvador at goalie for Montevallo. 00:00 Scapolo, Andrea at goalie for Francis Marion. 01:00 Foul...
FLORENCE, SC
Late Jarvis goal gives Patriot Women 1-0 win

NEWBERRY, SC – Reserve midfielder Le'Landra Jarvis scored with 8:23 remaining to lift Francis Marion University to a 1-0 blanking of Newberry College, Wednesday night (Aug. 31) in non-conference women's soccer play. Francis Marion levels its season record at 1-1-1 and will open Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday (Sept....
NEWBERRY, SC
Scapolo’s late heroics earn Patriots a 2-2 draw

MONTEVALLO, AL – A half-volley by goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo delivered from a set piece by Matias Morales with 24 seconds left helped Francis Marion University earn a hard-fought 2-2 non-conference draw against the University of Montevallo, Wednesday evening (Aug. 31) in men's soccer action. Francis Marion's draw gives the...
FLORENCE, SC

