Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Post and Courier
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
The Post and Courier
Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations
GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
The Post and Courier
General Notices - Labor Day Garbage-Trash Schedule
Environmental Services Labor Day Holiday Garbage and Trash Schedule The City of Charleston will be closed on Monday, September 5th for in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. In order to provide service to all residents in a timely manner, garbage and trash collection will take place on the modified schedule outlined below. For Daniel Island and Cainhoy (Capital Waste) will run on a one day delay. For outer West Ashley and Johns Island (Trident Waste) will run on a one day delay. The Peninsula, Inner West Ashley and James Island (City Crews) will run on a one day delay. AD# 2018509.
The Post and Courier
Columbia's BullStreet District getting more affordable home, apartment options
COLUMBIA — A new project will add about 90 affordable apartments and townhomes to the BullStreet District, pushing the area above 1,000 residents. The project, announced Aug. 31, is called Midtown at BullStreet and will feature 18 townhomes and 72 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Connelly Development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Coffee shop seeks to open Lexington location; third new shop coming to Trenholm Plaza
COLUMBIA — A regional coffee chain is seeking to add a location in downtown Lexington. Clutch Coffee Bar, a small North Carolina-based chain, is looking to build on a location at 306 Columbia Ave., near the intersection with West Main Street. The company filed an application with the city...
The Post and Courier
Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast
COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
The Post and Courier
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area jail director still on job weeks after county learned of Kershaw firing
COLUMBIA — Richland County’s jail director is still employed over a month after the county learned he was fired from his last job after being accused of asking women for sex. The county hired Tyrell Cato at the beginning of July to run the troubled Alvin S. Glenn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
BAHR, John Joseph, 67, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. DAVIS-BIENVENU, Sheila, 68, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services' Moncks Corner Chapel. DYKE, Robert Bruce, 64, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: In Union Heights, a chance to heal a neighborhood -- and a region
The reclamation and redevelopment of a former Interstate 26 on-ramp presents the Union Heights neighborhood with an opportunity to erase a decades-old scar and help the region with one of its main woes — a lack of housing. More than 50 years ago, the ramp was constructed to provide...
The Post and Courier
Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate
WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
The Post and Courier
Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville
It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance
Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
The Post and Courier
Nucor spending $200M at Berkeley County steel plant to hedge against industrial gas costs
Nucor Corp. said Aug. 30 it will spend $200 million on an expansion of its Huger steel mill that will help shield the manufacturer from fluctuations in the price of industrial gases needed for its operations. The expansion, to be completed by the end of 2024, includes construction of an...
The Post and Courier
Residents ask SCDOT to pump brakes on Long Point interchange project
Residents of the Grassy Creek, Belle Hall and Tidal Walk neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant are asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to reevaluate the I-526 Long Point Road Interchange project, citing noise and safety concerns as their biggest issues with the project. Changes to the interchange are the first...
The Post and Courier
SC congresswoman Nancy Mace bought $3.9M house on Isle of Palms during GOP primary
It has been a busy summer for South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. She survived an intense GOP primary challenge after angering her party's most powerful figure, former President Donald Trump. She got engaged to her boyfriend. And, according to Charleston County real estate records, she bought a $3.9 million home on Isle of Palms.
The Post and Courier
New restaurant and tequila bar coming to former Sticky Fingers location in Charleston
A new Mexican-themed restaurant and tequila bar is in the works at the site of a shuttered dining venue in downtown Charleston. The Matador, with nine restaurants in the Seattle area as well as Idaho and Oregon, plans to open in the former Sticky Fingers site at 235 Meeting St., according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape
Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
The Post and Courier
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
Comments / 0