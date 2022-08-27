ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston

The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations

GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Labor Day Garbage-Trash Schedule

Environmental Services Labor Day Holiday Garbage and Trash Schedule The City of Charleston will be closed on Monday, September 5th for in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. In order to provide service to all residents in a timely manner, garbage and trash collection will take place on the modified schedule outlined below. For Daniel Island and Cainhoy (Capital Waste) will run on a one day delay. For outer West Ashley and Johns Island (Trident Waste) will run on a one day delay. The Peninsula, Inner West Ashley and James Island (City Crews) will run on a one day delay. AD# 2018509.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's BullStreet District getting more affordable home, apartment options

COLUMBIA — A new project will add about 90 affordable apartments and townhomes to the BullStreet District, pushing the area above 1,000 residents. The project, announced Aug. 31, is called Midtown at BullStreet and will feature 18 townhomes and 72 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Connelly Development...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
The Post and Courier

Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast

COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#El Callao#Abl Section
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

BAHR, John Joseph, 67, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. DAVIS-BIENVENU, Sheila, 68, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services' Moncks Corner Chapel. DYKE, Robert Bruce, 64, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville

It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
RUSSELLVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance

Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Residents ask SCDOT to pump brakes on Long Point interchange project

Residents of the Grassy Creek, Belle Hall and Tidal Walk neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant are asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to reevaluate the I-526 Long Point Road Interchange project, citing noise and safety concerns as their biggest issues with the project. Changes to the interchange are the first...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape

Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on peninsula

The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy