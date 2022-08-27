Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Hollidaysburg Little Leaguers named to All-Star team
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Two Hollidaysburg Little Leaguers were named to the 2022 All-Star team. Chase Link And Beau Rabel were selected in their respective positions of infielder and outfielder. The two were noted for their offensive efforts throughout the Little League World series. Link recorded three home runs in the series and had a […]
WJAC TV
911: One transported after truck overturns underneath Stone Bridge in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials say crews are on scene of an overturned truck underneath the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and that the individual was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Authorities say the area of the Stone Bridge is...
wfmd.com
Sprinklers Extinguish Fire At Bester Elementary School In Hagerstown
The fire was in a second floor bathroom. Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – Someone started a fire at Bester Elementary School in Hagerstown on Tuesday. Shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the school at 385 Mill Street for a fire on the second floor. The school was being evacuated...
abc23.com
Somerset County Gas Leak
A gas line was hit by construction workers in Somerset County causing it to rupture. County dispatch says Windber and Scalp Level Fire Departments were called to the area of Terrapin and Falcon Drive in Paint Township. Officials say no one was injured. No other details are available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
Contractor Killed In Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse: State Police
A 30-year-old contract worker has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August...
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
RELATED PEOPLE
Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
State police locate missing Cambria County teenager
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 15-year-old girl from Cambria County.Jessie Bailey, who police said was last seen with Jabree Battle in Lower Yoder Township, has been located and is safe.
Asian cuisine inspired restaurant opening in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–An Asian-inspired restaurant is opening its doors in Bedford, hoping to provide a unique taste to the community. Nudl is located at 126 E. Pitt St in the Bedford Business District. The fast-casual restaurant will serve a combination of Japanese-style dishes. Co-owners Inge Liberato and Hideyo Slick both have international and extensive […]
Major Crash Ties Up Traffic Along Busy Maryland Roadway
Traffic was temporarily tied up in Maryland near the Baltimore and Carroll County line after a major crash on Route 140. The Maryland State Highway Administration issued an alert at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 following a crash on Route 140 at Dede Road in Carroll County near the Baltimore line, causing delays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Rhonda Russell
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday. On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the Estate of […]
Somerset County Inn catches fire, 3 rooms burned
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a Somerset County Inn on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire started sometime in the evening at the Knights Inn. According to the Somerset Fire Departments Jim Clark, the fire started on the backside of the inn and spread to three rooms. What caused the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
Route 36 reopens following Multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A section of Route 36 in Bedford County has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash. According to 511 PA, all lanes were closed along PA 36 between Raystown Road and Rainbow Trout Drive. The road has reopened as of 4:10 p.m.
Police: Woman trespasses at UPMC Altoona after being discharged, injures officer
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman faces charges for injuring an officer while she was resisting arrest after trespassing at UPMC Altoona even after being discharged, according to the criminal complaint. On Aug. 24, Ashley Aurandt, 25, of Hollidaysburg, was in the emergency department yelling at officers while she was trying to get her fixed […]
Laguna Splash Water Park to close for the season
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and Laguna Splash Water Park have announced that Laguna Splash is closing for the season. The weekend of Sept. 3 is the final weekend that the water park will be open for the season. Monday, Sept. 5 is the official final day. Through the rest of September […]
Comments / 2