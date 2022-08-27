ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windber, PA

WTAJ

Two Hollidaysburg Little Leaguers named to All-Star team

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Two Hollidaysburg Little Leaguers were named to the 2022 All-Star team. Chase Link And Beau Rabel were selected in their respective positions of infielder and outfielder. The two were noted for their offensive efforts throughout the Little League World series. Link recorded three home runs in the series and had a […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Gas Leak

A gas line was hit by construction workers in Somerset County causing it to rupture. County dispatch says Windber and Scalp Level Fire Departments were called to the area of Terrapin and Falcon Drive in Paint Township. Officials say no one was injured. No other details are available.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
LANCASTER, PA
WTAJ

Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Asian cuisine inspired restaurant opening in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–An Asian-inspired restaurant is opening its doors in Bedford, hoping to provide a unique taste to the community. Nudl is located at 126 E. Pitt St in the Bedford Business District. The fast-casual restaurant will serve a combination of Japanese-style dishes. Co-owners Inge Liberato and Hideyo Slick both have international and extensive […]
BEDFORD, PA
Daily Voice

Major Crash Ties Up Traffic Along Busy Maryland Roadway

Traffic was temporarily tied up in Maryland near the Baltimore and Carroll County line after a major crash on Route 140. The Maryland State Highway Administration issued an alert at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 following a crash on Route 140 at Dede Road in Carroll County near the Baltimore line, causing delays.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Rhonda Russell

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday. On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the Estate of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Inn catches fire, 3 rooms burned

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a Somerset County Inn on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire started sometime in the evening at the Knights Inn. According to the Somerset Fire Departments Jim Clark, the fire started on the backside of the inn and spread to three rooms. What caused the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Laguna Splash Water Park to close for the season

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and Laguna Splash Water Park have announced that Laguna Splash is closing for the season. The weekend of Sept. 3 is the final weekend that the water park will be open for the season. Monday, Sept. 5 is the official final day. Through the rest of September […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

