HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nativity BVM Downs Wyalusing Valley
Photos from Friday night's High School Football Week #1 matchup between Nativity BVM and Wyalusing Valley. The Green Wave would win at home 43-16 over the Rams. To Purchase Photos, Visit: https://daniemaephotography.zenfolio.com/p192104565.
North Schuylkill Graduate to Start as Middle Linebacker for Penn State Nittany Lions Against Purdue
It was announced earlier this week that North Schuylkill graduate, Tyler Elsdon, will start for the Nittany Lions this Thursday night in their game against Purdue. Over the past several weeks, news has been slowly trickling out of Happy Valley on who the starters will be for the upcoming Nittany Lions College Football Season.
Mountain Top, August 30 High School 🏑 Game Notice
The Pittston Area High School field hockey team will have a game with Crestwood High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏑 info? Follow High School Field Hockey PRO@Newsbreak!
UPDATE: Little League Player Being Transferred to Utah Tuesday
DANVILLE – Two weeks post surgery following a fall from a bunk bed in his South Williamsport Little League dormitory, 12-year-old Easton Oliverson is being transferred back to his home state Tuesday. Oliverson’s family announced on social media Monday night he will be flown via a medical airplane to...
'Please keep praying for me': Little Leaguer injured in bunk bed fall speaks after transfer home
UTAH -- The Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson posted a video of the 12-year-old on Tuesday speaking after being transferred to his home state of Utah. The video posted on the @miraclesfortank account showed Easton thanking people for their prayers and encouraged...
Rule and Regulation Updates Beginning With the 2023 Little League® Season Announced Following Congress Voting
Following the unique, democratic process established by Little League International in the mid-1950s to help chart the future of the organization, the International Board of Directors officially approved six rule and regulation items to be implemented for the 2023 season, as voted on by District Administrators. These items were discussed and voted upon following the Little League International Congress event, which was held from June 11-13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Schuylkill County Hit with Heavy Rain; Downed Trees and Minor Flooding Reported
Just after 2:30pm, Tuesday, Schuylkill County was hit with some heavy rain causing some minor flooding and downed trees. The hardest hit areas seemed to be the western and southern areas of the county. Frailey Township and the Donaldson area reported some downed trees that also knocked out power to...
Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia
The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
St. Luke’s breaks ground on Monroe Campus expansion
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground Tuesday on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. “With the construction of the patient care tower, St. Luke’s is meeting the strong and growing demand for our nationally recognized healthcare services and keeping them close to home,” says Don Seiple, president of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus. “Our investment in growth is fueled by the trust the residents of Monroe County have in our providers. It will also allow us to meet the projected demand for our expert care in the future.”
Some planned nursing home strikes called off
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers. Meaning that planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off. There may still be strikes at nursing homes...
Gov. Wolf Funds $2 Million in Research to Grow and Sustain Pennsylvania’s $132.5 Billion Agriculture Industry
Governor Tom Wolf today announced grants totaling more than $2 million to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Bloomsburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State Funding Designed to Transition Former Pottstown Factory from ‘Blighted’ to Bustling
The former Pottstown Plating Works plant on South Washington St. will benefit from state funding to clean its contaminated real estate and renovate its structure. Rob Manch dug into the details for WFMZ 69News. The nearly $500,000 of funding for the ambitious and visionary project is coming from the Pa....
Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove
Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo
FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Deadly crash in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
Lycoming County business is first of its kind
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August is National Black-Owned Business Month, bringing recognition to those businesses all across the country. A local Black-owned home health care business is the first of its kind in Lycoming County, and the women behind it say they’re proud to serve their community. “It’s a very proud moment for my […]
One injured in Nesquehoning crash
Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 54, in Rush Township, just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The crash happened right near the Carbon/Schuylkill line. One injury was reported and the victim had to be extricated and disentangled by members from all three Nesquehoning fire companies. State police are investigating. Nesquehoning police, as well as Nesquehoning and Rush Township fire police provided traffic control. Lehighton Ambulance transported the victim to a local trauma center. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
