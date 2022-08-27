Read full article on original website
easternpafootball.com
Philadelphia Catholic League Players of the Week Week of August 29th, 2022
Davis was a workhorse in the Explorers’ comeback, 37-28, victory at North Penn. Displaying savvy and toughness, Davis carried 31 times for 238 yards and one score. He added another score on a 23-yard reception. Having to wait his turn behind LaSalle all-timer Sam Brown, the talented Davis is primed for a breakout season.
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
iheart.com
Three Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Cumberland County
>Three Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Cumberland County. (Carlisle, PA) -- A winning three-million-dollar million scratch-off ticket has been sold in Cumberland County. State lottery officials say the winning Diamonds and Gold scratch-off ticket was sold at the Giant located at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. The store also earns a 10-thousand-dollar bonus for selling it. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at p-a lottery dot com.
abc27.com
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
Contractor Killed In Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse: State Police
A 30-year-old contract worker has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August...
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
Scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold at Cumberland County GIANT store
CARLISLE, Pa. — A prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at a retailer in Cumberland County, the Lottery said Monday. The $3 million-winning ticket was sold at a GIANT store at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle, the Lottery said. The store will receive a...
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s en route to Cumberland County shopping center
A duo of fast casual restaurants is joining the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. Chipotle Mexican Grill and Jersey Mike’s Subs are under development at 1120 Carlisle Road in a former First National Bank. No opening dates have been announced, but judging by the construction progress both should be up and running in the coming weeks.
1 unaccounted for at Martin's construction building collapse
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5:33 p.m.: The Franklin Fire Company released the following update regarding the search:. All Station 4 apparatus, with the exception of Fire Police and our own Special Ops Chief, have cleared the scene and returned to quarters!. The area will remain shut down. Rescue...
27 First News
OSHA investigating deadly Martin’s Potato Roll building collapse near Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg on Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that one person died in the accident when during construction operations, multiple concrete walls...
Cheese recalled over possible listeria contamination
Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Chambersburg standoff ends, one dog dead
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the active incident in the unit block of North 4th Street has come to an end. The incident was a reported standoff following a shooting. The suspect is reportedly in custody. Chambersburg police say Clifton Gatling shot at two dogs...
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
ourroaminghearts.com
Free Campsites Near Gettysburg, PA
This post may contain affiliate or referral links. Read more about this in our disclosure policy. If you're looking for free campsites near Gettysburg, PA, you'll be glad to know that there are many options available. Whether you're visiting the area for a short getaway or an extended stay, you'll be able to find a campsite that's perfect for your needs. Review our Camping 101 to make sure you have all your essentials for camping to make the best trip.
Two bridges reopened to traffic in Cumberland County
Cumberland County officials said today that two bridges that were under construction have reopened. Burgners Bridge on Burgners Road in Lower Frankford Township as well as Roush Bridge on North Dickinson School Road in Dickinson Twp. are now open to traffic. Burgners Bridge is a four-span concrete bridge, built in...
