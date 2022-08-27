ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

easternpafootball.com

Philadelphia Catholic League Players of the Week Week of August 29th, 2022

Davis was a workhorse in the Explorers’ comeback, 37-28, victory at North Penn. Displaying savvy and toughness, Davis carried 31 times for 238 yards and one score. He added another score on a 23-yard reception. Having to wait his turn behind LaSalle all-timer Sam Brown, the talented Davis is primed for a breakout season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Applebee's looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
iheart.com

Three Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Cumberland County

>Three Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Cumberland County. (Carlisle, PA) -- A winning three-million-dollar million scratch-off ticket has been sold in Cumberland County. State lottery officials say the winning Diamonds and Gold scratch-off ticket was sold at the Giant located at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. The store also earns a 10-thousand-dollar bonus for selling it. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at p-a lottery dot com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
FOX 43

Chambersburg standoff ends, one dog dead

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the active incident in the unit block of North 4th Street has come to an end. The incident was a reported standoff following a shooting. The suspect is reportedly in custody. Chambersburg police say Clifton Gatling shot at two dogs...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
ourroaminghearts.com

Free Campsites Near Gettysburg, PA

This post may contain affiliate or referral links. Read more about this in our disclosure policy. If you're looking for free campsites near Gettysburg, PA, you'll be glad to know that there are many options available. Whether you're visiting the area for a short getaway or an extended stay, you'll be able to find a campsite that's perfect for your needs. Review our Camping 101 to make sure you have all your essentials for camping to make the best trip.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Two bridges reopened to traffic in Cumberland County

Cumberland County officials said today that two bridges that were under construction have reopened. Burgners Bridge on Burgners Road in Lower Frankford Township as well as Roush Bridge on North Dickinson School Road in Dickinson Twp. are now open to traffic. Burgners Bridge is a four-span concrete bridge, built in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

