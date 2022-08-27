Davis was a workhorse in the Explorers’ comeback, 37-28, victory at North Penn. Displaying savvy and toughness, Davis carried 31 times for 238 yards and one score. He added another score on a 23-yard reception. Having to wait his turn behind LaSalle all-timer Sam Brown, the talented Davis is primed for a breakout season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO