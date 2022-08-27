Read full article on original website
woffordterriers.com
Football Opens 2022 Season Saturday at Chattanooga
Wofford will open the 2022 season on Saturday night at Finley Stadium against Chattanooga ... The Terriers are looking to bounce back from a 2021 season in which they were 1-10 on the season and 0-8 in Southern Conference play ... Wofford was winless in Southern Conference games for the first time in school history ... The last time the Terriers were 1-10 was in 1987 ... Wofford has lost ten straight games for the first time in school history ... During 2021, the Mocs and Terriers played twice, with Chattanooga winning the spring contest in Tennessee and the fall game in South Carolina ... Overall Wofford holds a 15-13 lead in the series that began in 1927 ... Chattanooga was 6-5 last season and 5-3 in the Southern Conference to finish third ... They are ranked 12th in the nation in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason poll and 13th in the Coaches Poll ... The Mocs were picked to finish first in the SoCon by the coaches and media, while also having eight players earn preseason All-SoCon honors.
woffordterriers.com
Men's Soccer Drops Road Contest to NC State
RALEIGH N.C. – The Wofford men's soccer team fell on the road to NC State, 4-0, at Dail Soccer Field. The Terriers fall to 0-2 to start the 2022 campaign. The Wolfpack opened the scoring at the 17:32 minute mark when Conor Kelly scored the first of his three goals of the match.
Raleigh News & Observer
The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming
Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
Garden & Gun
My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina
The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
WYFF4.com
Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenwood, lottery officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Upstate lottery player can now cash in on a big win after lucky numbers came up in a South Carolina Education Lottery game. A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Stop-A-Minit #21 at 590 Highway 72 Bypass West, in Greenwood. The ticket...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Broadwater Shrimp brings the fresh taste of the sea to the Upstate
For Jason Janson, starting a business in his early 40s, once his children had graduated, felt like a risk he could take. But on the flipside, there was no backup plan or option for failure. “This has to work,” he says. In mid-2021, Janson launched what he and his...
country1037fm.com
Two Of America’s Best Historic Hotels Are In South Carolina
Whenever I travel and need to find a place to spend one night, I’m not too picky about the accommodations. But if it’s two or more nights, I try to find a hotel with some character and history. It adds something to the trip. Luckily, most U.S. cities have at least one historic hotel that fits the bill.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tourist’s stop for water leads to a big South Carolina lottery prize. ‘I freaked out’
A South Carolina tourist stopped to get a water bottle — and scored a lottery ticket that was worth much more. “I freaked out,” the six-figure prize winner said in a news release. “I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug.”. The man...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
Charlotte Stories
One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
WLOS.com
Traffic stop leads to Columbia police finding missing North Carolina woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia police officer is being commended after finding a missing Gaston County elderly woman. Corporal C. Lake was commended on Monday on Social Media after finding 81-year-old Brenda Thomas safely during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Thomas was reported missing by her family...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Motorcycle rider dies in Travelers Rest after leaving the road
A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.
FOX Carolina
Senior Action to expand program options
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. “We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more...
Middle school student pointed gun at other students during fight, South Carolina police say
A middle school student in Rock Hill is under arrest after pointing a gun at other students during a fight, police said Tuesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
York Man Killed In Crash On Highway 5 in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Officials say a man from York, S.C. was killed in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill on August 28th. The accident happened near the intersection of Herlong Avenue. The York County Coroner’s Office says 25-year-old Jason Dover was killed in the crash. He was reportedly driving when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to a news release.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
SWAT responds to Anderson Co. home after shots fired
SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
