Fans Fiercely Defend Lizzo After Aries Spears Comments

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


One thing about Lizzo’s fans, they do not play about her and recently proved their loyalty even more to the starlet when they jumped in to defend the beauty against harsh remarks from comedian Aries Spears.

Earlier this week, the comedian took some very personal and disrespectful shots at Lizzo related to her weight and appearance but Twitter wasn’t having it and rushed to defend the “Truth Hurts” singer en masse. It all started when clips of Spears’ interview with “The Art of Dialogue” surfaced online where the comedian was seen mocking Lizzo’s appearance and weight. He went on to say that the praise that she receives is “a**-backwards” while adding that “if people really cared, they’d send a different message to these same stars (like Lizzo) … one that’s a bit more health-conscious and honest.”

After the mean clips surfaced online, Twitter rushed to Lizzo’s defense, using the platform to express their disappointment and discontent with Aries Spears’ comments, especially since they were made by a Black man and related to a Black woman.

“I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat. He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing,” one Twitter user wrote on the platform.

While another Tweeted, “The vileness that Lizzo is subjected to just for existing. It breaks my heart”

Lizzo hasn’t commented on the matter as of right now but based on the support she’s receiving online, it looks like she doesn’t have to because her fans are reading the comedian for filth!

The bottom line is, Lizzo is a beautiful Black woman that deserves respect, period, and her body confidence is something that we all love to see!

Comments / 0

