FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Delavan Ag Pumps Inc. on plans to locate a new manufacturing facility in Todd County, a project creating 30 full-time jobs with a $2.3 million investment, as Kentucky’s agribusiness sector continues to showcase rapid growth. “It is...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO