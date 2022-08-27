Read full article on original website
Related
ky.gov
Delavan Ag Pumps Locating in Elkton with $2.3 Million Investment Creating 30 Quality Jobs for Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Delavan Ag Pumps Inc. on plans to locate a new manufacturing facility in Todd County, a project creating 30 full-time jobs with a $2.3 million investment, as Kentucky’s agribusiness sector continues to showcase rapid growth. “It is...
ky.gov
Gov. Beshear, Envision AESC Break Ground on Electric Vehicle Battery Factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear, along with state and local officials, joined executives from Envision AESC to break ground on a $2 billion state-of-the-art electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark. Envision AESC’s investment will create 2,000 full-time jobs in...
Comments / 0