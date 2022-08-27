Read full article on original website
KILLEEN – The Tem-Cats a Killeen Chaparral battle back in fourth all night with the two teams deciding the match in an epic fifth game. In the fifth, the Lady Bobcats edged the Tem-Cats 15-13 as the Chaparral won by a score of 22-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 15-13. Temple saw several impressive performance which included Claire Little with 7 blocks, 5 digs, 2 blocks while Alli Vaden had 7 kills3 digs, 2 aces and a block.
KILLEEN- The Temple junior varsity volleyball team traveled to Killeen on Tuesday evening to face Chaparral High School. The Lady Bobcats were able to claim the victory with a 25-16, 25-13 win over the Tem-Cats. Naliia Solomon tallied 5 digs along with an ace and a kills while Leann Holmes...
