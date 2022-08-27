ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves add two players to the IL

Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment

Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets' Brandon Nimmo makes perhaps the catch of the year

The New York Mets certainly have some magic about them this season and Brandon Nimmo's home-run saving catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is proof of that. From, Edwin Díaz's trumpets to Daniel Vogelbach's milkshake, it has certainly been a fun season for the Mets. Do they have enough in them to make a World Series run? It would be their first trip since 2015, but they are currently the second-best team in the National League behind the Dodgers, so anything is possible.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break

The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees discover yet another stud bullpen arm

The New York Yankees have a knack for developing and finding elite bullpen talent, considering they have gotten a ton of value out of Michael King and Ron Marinaccio this year. Marinaccio is in his rookie season, hosting a 1.85 ERA over 34 innings. However, the Bombers might’ve stumbled upon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Potential Seattle Mariners September 1 call ups

Major League rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1. Which two players will the Seattle Mariners add?. Calling up players in September is an annual ritual. Last season, however, roster sizes were restricted to 28. It was 28 before last season, but COVID allowed teams to go beyond that, so MLB reintroduced the rule last season.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Cardinals May Have Something Special In Jake Woodford

It was not a good night out in Cincinnati for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. After grabbing an early lead on Tommy Edman‘s solo home run, struggling starter Dakota Hudson surrendered five unanswered runs to the Cincinnati Reds. Hudson failed to even make it through five innings as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets' Edwin Diaz is played out of the bullpen by Timmy Trumpet, live

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has the best closer aura in all of baseball right now, and perhaps one of the best ever. Diaz's arrival at the mound has been marked by the song, "Narco", by an artist named Timmy Trumpet. It's a tune that starts off slow and epic with thumping drums and reaches its crescendo as Diaz starts jogging onto the field -- accomplished by Timmy Trumpet's trumpet.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses A Major Endorsement

There is a lot of drama surrounding San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. In addition to suffering a wrist injury in the offseason, the embattled shortstop now faces an 80-game suspension due to PED use that will stretch into the 2023 season. Tatis had been one of the most...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate

The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman continues to make glaring mistakes

Whether it be in Joey Gallo or the uninspiring play of Frankie Montas, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman continues to strike out at the trade deadline. Cashman sends away valuable prospects in exchange for talented players, but the moment they arrive to play for the Yankees, they immediately begin to deteriorate into shells of their former selves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich jokes about being inspired by viral message on the scoreboard

Christian Yelich had a funny response to a message that appeared on the scoreboard during the Milwaukee Brewers’ game on Monday. The Brewers’ game against the Chicago Cubs was at a break, so the video board at American Family Field in Milwaukee began displaying some personalized messages. A few of the messages wished folks a happy birthday, while another was a happy anniversary message. And then there was a message that did not belong.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Mets Have 2 Surprise Stars Leading The Offense

It’s been a fun year out in Queens. The New York Mets have been firing on all cylinders since Opening Day. The offense has been elite and so has the pitching. With players such as Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, and Mark Canha, the Mets have been absolutely rolling lately.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
CLEVELAND, OH

