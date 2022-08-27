It was a rather hot Sunday as temperatures warmed a couple degrees this afternoon compared to Saturday. Highs reached 91° for Albuquerque, 88° for Santa Fe, and 98° for Roswell. It was Albuquerque’s 57th 90° of the year, and we have one more on the way Monday. This afternoon, the higher terrain both south and west of the metro had some storm activity mainly north of the Gila into the Black Mountains. Any leftover shower activity will fizzle shortly after sunset as skies turn mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will also be fairly mild before one more very hot day. Monday will have the highest temps in the forecast period with highs reaching into the lower 90s for the ABQ metro and Roswell nearly hitting triple digits.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO