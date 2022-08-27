September is National Emergency Preparedness Month! Hays County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation on August 30, 2022, for the designation. Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Michelle Villegas addressed the court and invited all residents to attend the Sept. 10 Emergency Preparedness Fair. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, located at 979 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO