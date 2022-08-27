Read full article on original website
Related
Hays County commissioners approve wage increases for corrections, law enforcement officers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously passed an increase for corrections and law enforcement officers. The county currently has a shortage of corrections officers, and Corrections Bureau Captain John Saenz said that means overtime for officers. "Just the stress of having to work, be on...
Travis County bumps minimum wage to $20 an hour
Currently, Travis County has a minimum wage of $15 an hour, translating to a minimum net salary of $31,200. The $20 hourly minimum wage, set to go into effect Oct. 1, will translate to a base salary of $41,600 annually.
Elgin Courier
Bastrop increases funds to events
Some Bastrop community events are slated to have more city funds next year.On Aug. 23, the Bastrop City Council examined how much money would be contributed for local events from the city’s general fund in the 2023 fiscal year. The amount is scheduled to be $237,000, up from $202,000 last year.The figures come after previous council workshops. The biggest jump in event funding was for the city’s Christmas lighting which from $137,000 by $40,000.“We had uniformity,” said Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Nobody had any issue with the Christmas lighting at $177,000.”Funding for the city’s two-day Juneteenth event doubled by $5,000. The ...
newsradioklbj.com
TxDOT Allocates Billions for Austin Area Road Projects
The Texas Department of Transportation has adopted its 2023 Unified Transportation Program, advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” said Governor Abbott. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What brought down one Texas county’s entire elections department? It was something in the water.
Aggrieved anti-fluoride activists, low pay and an understaffed office eventually drove away all of Gillespie County’s election staff.
Groundbreaking in Georgetown marks start of final phase of Southwest Bypass expansion
In her address to the small crowd at the morning groundbreaking, Covey said the project was part of a long-term road expansion plan made 20 years ago. She says the expansion couldn't be happening at a better time amid the current population boom throughout Williamson County.
Site work on large industrial development underway in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city...
Meet the candidates running for mayor of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like it, but the November election is right around the corner. Aug. 22 was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for mayor of Austin, so we now know who voters can choose between to take the city's top job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
hayscountytx.com
September is National Emergency Preparedness Month
September is National Emergency Preparedness Month! Hays County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation on August 30, 2022, for the designation. Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Michelle Villegas addressed the court and invited all residents to attend the Sept. 10 Emergency Preparedness Fair. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, located at 979 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle.
KVUE
Austin mayor discusses council pay raises, eviction ordinances
The Austin City Council recently approved pay raises for its members. Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss that decision.
KSAT 12
Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After 15 years, could Austin’s St. Johns site finally see redevelopment?
After about 15 years, the City of Austin said it's closer to redeveloping the former Home Depot site in the St. Johns neighborhood, along with the former Chrysler Dealership.
Austin loses advocate for the environment and people
Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
Austin's housing market is expected to see a dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new real estate forecast projects a massive shift for the Austin market by next summer. The Knock real estate platform says that by July 2023, the Austin metro area is expected to see the most dramatic swing from a sellers' market to a buyers' market among the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.
Advocates asking city council for funds for public bus route between San Antonio and Austin
The $1.5 million public transportation proposal comes as billionaire Elon Musk calls for pricy tunnels connecting the two fast-growing cities.
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
Officials say zebra mussels have now ‘fully infested’ this Austin Lake
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said that Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County is now infested with zebra mussels.
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
Comments / 0