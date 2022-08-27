ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Elgin Courier

Bastrop increases funds to events

Some Bastrop community events are slated to have more city funds next year.On Aug. 23, the Bastrop City Council examined how much money would be contributed for local events from the city’s general fund in the 2023 fiscal year. The amount is scheduled to be $237,000, up from $202,000 last year.The figures come after previous council workshops. The biggest jump in event funding was for the city’s Christmas lighting which from $137,000 by $40,000.“We had uniformity,” said Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Nobody had any issue with the Christmas lighting at $177,000.”Funding for the city’s two-day Juneteenth event doubled by $5,000. The ...
BASTROP, TX
newsradioklbj.com

TxDOT Allocates Billions for Austin Area Road Projects

The Texas Department of Transportation has adopted its 2023 Unified Transportation Program, advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. “The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” said Governor Abbott. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Meet the candidates running for mayor of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like it, but the November election is right around the corner. Aug. 22 was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for mayor of Austin, so we now know who voters can choose between to take the city's top job.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
BUDA, TX
hayscountytx.com

September is National Emergency Preparedness Month

September is National Emergency Preparedness Month! Hays County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation on August 30, 2022, for the designation. Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Michelle Villegas addressed the court and invited all residents to attend the Sept. 10 Emergency Preparedness Fair. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, located at 979 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin loses advocate for the environment and people

Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
AUSTIN, TX

