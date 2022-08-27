Read full article on original website
Travis County bumps minimum wage to $20 an hour
Currently, Travis County has a minimum wage of $15 an hour, translating to a minimum net salary of $31,200. The $20 hourly minimum wage, set to go into effect Oct. 1, will translate to a base salary of $41,600 annually.
keranews.org
What brought down one Texas county’s entire elections department? It was something in the water
FREDERICKSBURG — Last November’s sleepy constitutional amendment election nearly came to blows in Gillespie County, a Central Texas county known for its vineyards. A volunteer poll watcher, whose aggressive behavior had rankled election workers all day, attempted to force his way into a secure ballot vault. The burly...
KVUE
Austin mayor discusses council pay raises, eviction ordinances
The Austin City Council recently approved pay raises for its members. Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss that decision.
KSAT 12
Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme
Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
hayscountytx.com
September is National Emergency Preparedness Month
September is National Emergency Preparedness Month! Hays County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation on August 30, 2022, for the designation. Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Michelle Villegas addressed the court and invited all residents to attend the Sept. 10 Emergency Preparedness Fair. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, located at 979 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle.
newsradioklbj.com
Three Additional Arrests Made in Lockhart ISD Threat
After further investigation, the Lockhart Police Department has arrested three females, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. All three could face terroristic threat charges—a felony. “As part of the ongoing investigation, the Lockhart Police...
Are more ‘hard’ license plate thefts linked to paper tag crackdown?
Some in law enforcement, like Central Texas deputy David Kohler, are seeing an increase in the theft of "hard" aluminum license plates following efforts to stop temporary tag abuse.
Pawhuska Journal
Less groundwater, more demand: Can Texas quench its thirst?
Leaving a mess of sludge, a nearly 900-foot hole in the ground and a bill north of $40,000, the groundwater well Mike Heck drilled on his property in Williamson County this month did not come with a guarantee. But after the pump he relied on for more than a decade...
Advocates asking city council for funds for public bus route between San Antonio and Austin
The $1.5 million public transportation proposal comes as billionaire Elon Musk calls for pricy tunnels connecting the two fast-growing cities.
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
Former Bank of San Antonio executive handed 97-month prison sentence for fraud
The banker used the funds to buy a beach house and an airplane.
KSAT 12
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
MySanAntonio
Holt Cat exec leads charge to attract diverse workforce to industry under-represented by women
Holt Cat, like many companies in the heavy equipment industry, is having trouble finding workers — especially following the economic disruption wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its website lists 320 job openings across Texas and Oklahoma. Eighty of those are in the San Antonio area, including more than 30...
oilmanmagazine.com
At TIPRO Conference, Congressional Leaders and Texas Officials Highlight Policy Priorities Facing the State’s Oil and Gas Industry
Energy Policymakers, Oil & Gas Experts Headline Association’s 2022 Summer Meeting in San Antonio. Austin, Texas — Texas leaders reviewed the largest regulatory, legislative and legal priorities for oil and natural gas producers during the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) annual Summer Conference hosted last week on August 24-25 in San Antonio. Four congressional members, including U.S. Representatives Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Mayra Flores (TX-34), Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and August Pfluger (TX-11), provided remarks at the association’s event, along with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright, Deputy First Assistant Attorney General Grant Dorfman, industry executives from Devon Energy and Satelytics as well as other oil and gas experts.
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
Round Rock police warn of uptick in sophisticated mortgage wire transfer scams involving mortgage down payments
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Closing on a new home can be exciting, but the Round Rock Police Department is warning people about scammers swindling homebuyers out of mortgage down payments. "Unfortunately, it's happened multiple times in Round Rock, many times in Central Texas, and it appears to be a...
fox7austin.com
Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running
AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
fox7austin.com
'They don't need to play around': Parents react to threat made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - Four teenage students, a boy and three girls, have been arrested and are facing felony charges of making terroristic threats. This comes after a threat was written on the wall of a girls’ bathroom at Lockhart High School. The threat, which reads: "I’m going to shoot...
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
