Hays County, TX

KSAT 12

Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme

Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
AUSTIN, TX
hayscountytx.com

September is National Emergency Preparedness Month

September is National Emergency Preparedness Month! Hays County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation on August 30, 2022, for the designation. Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Michelle Villegas addressed the court and invited all residents to attend the Sept. 10 Emergency Preparedness Fair. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, located at 979 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Three Additional Arrests Made in Lockhart ISD Threat

After further investigation, the Lockhart Police Department has arrested three females, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at Lockhart High School. All three could face terroristic threat charges—a felony. “As part of the ongoing investigation, the Lockhart Police...
LOCKHART, TX
#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KSAT 12

New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools

SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
oilmanmagazine.com

At TIPRO Conference, Congressional Leaders and Texas Officials Highlight Policy Priorities Facing the State’s Oil and Gas Industry

Energy Policymakers, Oil & Gas Experts Headline Association’s 2022 Summer Meeting in San Antonio. Austin, Texas — Texas leaders reviewed the largest regulatory, legislative and legal priorities for oil and natural gas producers during the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) annual Summer Conference hosted last week on August 24-25 in San Antonio. Four congressional members, including U.S. Representatives Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Mayra Flores (TX-34), Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and August Pfluger (TX-11), provided remarks at the association’s event, along with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright, Deputy First Assistant Attorney General Grant Dorfman, industry executives from Devon Energy and Satelytics as well as other oil and gas experts.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running

AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
AUSTIN, TX

