mutigers.com
Soccer Readies For No. 1 UNC and Rival Kansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri soccer prepares for an important week of the non-conference schedule as it welcomes No. 1 ranked North Carolina to Columbia Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by rival Kansas Sunday, Sept. 4. Both contests will be played at Walton Soccer Stadium at noon and 1 p.m., respectively.
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. St. Xavier (2-0) at Male (1-1) This is the first meeting between the two teams since St. Xavier defeated Male...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Bellarmine (again) to face a top nonconference men's basketball schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA still has not acted on proposed legislation that would make Bellarmine eligible for NCAA Tournament competition in its third NCAA Division I season. But that hasn't stopped coach Scott Davenport from crafting a non-conference schedule that is NCAA Tournament caliber. Bellarmine's nonconference slate should...
Report: '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr. Locks In Louisville Official Visit, Sets Commitment Date
The Michigan wing is a priority target for the Cardinals.
WLKY.com
WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill withdraws legal complaint against Trinity High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports Director Fred Cowgill has decided to withdraw his legal complaint against Trinity High School. The complaint was in connection with a serious knee injury he suffered during a 2021 football game at the school's stadium. As previously reported, this is a personal legal matter....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program
Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville
The head coach of the Cardinals has only been on the job since March, but is starting to see growth in his players.
Wave 3
Cats will be without Rodriguez for season opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK head coach Mark Stoops was tight lipped on Monday, but leading rusher Chris Rodriguez was not on the depth chart for Saturday nights season opener against Miami (Ohio). “When I have something to say, we’ll say it,” Stoops said at his weekly news conference. “I...
Syracuse Game Saturday: Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under and betting info. for week 1
Alrighty, Syracuse football fans, it’s time for the 2022 campaign to kick off! The Orange begins its quest this fall for a winning record and a bowl game when the ‘Cuse hosts fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team Louisville this Saturday night at the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome.
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
wdrb.com
Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to marijuana possession 3 months after traffic stop in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Montrezl Harrell pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of marijuana more than three months after he was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after the driver was following...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
Black-owned business space opens at west Louisville sports complex
The PNC Entrepreneur Plaza will host pop-ups by Black-owned businesses during major events at the Sports and Learning Complex.
WLKY.com
Louisville Ultimate Halloween fest balloon glow at new location this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Ultimate Halloween fest balloon glow will be moving to a new location this year. The fest announced in a news release that instead of being at Pope Lick Park, the balloon glow will be ay Lynn Family Stadium this year. It will feature hot-air balloon...
spectrumnews1.com
String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
WHAS 11
Atherton High School librarians say seeing Jack Harlow on VMA's stage was 'unreal'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Jack Harlow's two high school librarians saw him hosting the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, they said it felt "unreal." "He is a gentle, sweet, kind person and that's stuck with him even though he's gotten so famous and he still responds to messages from us and he just remained humble," said one of Atherton High School's librarians, Heather Waters.
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
WLKY.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25th birthday with free 'Bundtlets'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bundt cake lovers rejoice!. This Thursday, you could end up with a free Bundt cake if you're one of the first 250 guests at any of Nothing Bundt Cake's Louisville locations. Watch coverage of Nothing Bundt Cakes in the player up top. The bakery is celebrating...
lanereport.com
Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame announces four new inductees
The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame celebrates the stories of Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs with a mission to raise awareness around the impact entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and to encourage others to pursue similar ambitious endeavors. 2022 Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Inductees:. Lois Howard Gray (posthumous)
