ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gousfbulls.com

USF Women's Lax to Start Competition in 2024-25

TAMPA (August 31, 2022) – University of South Florida Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly and new Head Women's Lacrosse Coach, Mindy McCord announced on Wednesday that the Bulls' newest intercollegiate athletics program will start in the 2024-25 academic year. "During the interview process for hiring our women's lacrosse...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

USF & WFLA Launch #HornsUp: USF All Access Weekly Television Program

TAMPA, AUG. 31, 2022 - USF Athletics and WFLA News Channel 8 have partnered to provide USF fans with an exciting, weekly inside look at Bulls Athletics with the debut of the 30-minute, television program #HornsUp: USF All Access. The weekly program, which will air Sunday nights at 9 p.m....
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

Bulls Prepared for Opening-Game Opportunity vs. No. 25 BYU

When USF faces the No. 25-ranked BYU Cougars in Saturday's season opener at Raymond James Stadium, it represents a massive opportunity for the Bulls' program. If the Bulls prevail, it would be the first time for the program to defeat a ranked opponent in a season-opening game since 2011 (Notre Dame) and would mark the first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy