When USF faces the No. 25-ranked BYU Cougars in Saturday's season opener at Raymond James Stadium, it represents a massive opportunity for the Bulls' program. If the Bulls prevail, it would be the first time for the program to defeat a ranked opponent in a season-opening game since 2011 (Notre Dame) and would mark the first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO