K-StateSports
K-State Faces First Road Test at UCF Challenge
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State and its undefeated record hit the road for the first time this season, as the Wildcats head to the UCF Challenge at The Venue from September 1-3, where they will take on Syracuse, North Florida and UCF. K-State, who starts its season 3-0 for the...
K-StateSports
K-State Ends Road Trip Thursday, Returns to Buser on Sunday
Kansas State (1-2-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) at Weber State (0-3-0, 0-0-0 Big Sky) Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 3 p.m. (CT) | Wildcat Soccer Field | Ogden, Utah. Last Meeting: Aug. 19, 2021 - Manhattan, Kan. Last Result: Weber State won, 2-0 Against the Big Sky: 0-1-1 MATCH #6. Purdue...
K-StateSports
Tang Adds Awbrey, Ackerman as Walk-ons
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Tuesday (August 30) the additions of walk-ons Nate Awbrey (Manhattan, Kan./Manhattan/Manhattan Christian College) and Peyton Ackerman (Oklahoma City, Okla./Epic Charter School) to his program for the 2022-23 season. Awbrey will be a senior with one year of eligibility...
K-StateSports
Kimball Avenue Open for K-State Football Traffic
MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State football fans prepare to descend upon Manhattan for the home opener Saturday against South Dakota, all major roadways around Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be fully open for gameday traffic. However, fans who are assigned parking through the Ahearn Fund in the east and...
