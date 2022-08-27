HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's soccer registered the third clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with USC Aiken Wednesday night (Aug. 31). Coker registered five shots in the contest, with three of them on goal. Nour Noujaim registered four shots, three on goal in the contest, while Mila Rausch also had one. Sarah Swaim (1-0-2) notched her third shutout of the season with four saves between the pipes.

