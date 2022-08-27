Read full article on original website
cokercobras.com
Men's Soccer Falls at North Greenville Wednesday Night
TIGERVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's soccer fell at North Greenville in non-conference action Wednesday night (Aug. 31) by a score of 2-1. North Greenville struck twice in the first half to take a 2-0 lead to the break. Celestin Blondel would notch his first career goal six minutes into the second half to ultimately bring the game to its final score.
cokercobras.com
Women's Soccer Notches Third Clean Sheet of the Season in Draw with USC Aiken on Wednesday
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's soccer registered the third clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with USC Aiken Wednesday night (Aug. 31). Coker registered five shots in the contest, with three of them on goal. Nour Noujaim registered four shots, three on goal in the contest, while Mila Rausch also had one. Sarah Swaim (1-0-2) notched her third shutout of the season with four saves between the pipes.
cokercobras.com
Jasper Rump Named South Atlantic Conference Men's Soccer Player of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University men's soccer sophomore goalkeeper Jasper Rump was named the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league today (Tuesday, Aug. 30). Rump made five saves in Coker's 1-1 draw with No. 3 Nova Southeastern on Saturday (Aug. 27), including a...
cokercobras.com
Rob Parland '17, '18 Named Head Wrestling Coach
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Rob Parland '17, '18 has been named Coker University's new head wrestling coach, announced today (Wednesday, Aug. 31) by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin. "I am excited to welcome Rob back to Coker," said Griffin. "As a student-athlete and as an assistant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
NASCAR driver to make appearance at Darlington Walmart
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will make an appearance Saturday at the Walmart in Darlington. Wallace will be available to meet fans and sign autographs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Walmart on Andover Place, the release states. The Cook Out Southern 500 is at...
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
WXII 12
Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
First Black female superintendent in South Carolina passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The former superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two has passed away, leaving many people in the Midlands reflecting on her impact. “It just was a shock to hear that Dr. Wilder passed away," said Clarendon NAACP president Willie Briggs. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
holycitysinner.com
State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
wpde.com
Victim identified, woman in critical condition after Florence shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shooting in Florence Tuesday night has been identified. Kalique Allen, 26, of Florence died in a shooting in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. von Lutcken added a female victim that was...
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
wpde.com
Coroner says two dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Neighbors said it involves a possible shooting. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirms two people are dead after a shooting that happened at...
WMBF
Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report. WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday...
