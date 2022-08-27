ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

cokercobras.com

Men's Soccer Falls at North Greenville Wednesday Night

TIGERVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's soccer fell at North Greenville in non-conference action Wednesday night (Aug. 31) by a score of 2-1. North Greenville struck twice in the first half to take a 2-0 lead to the break. Celestin Blondel would notch his first career goal six minutes into the second half to ultimately bring the game to its final score.
cokercobras.com

Women's Soccer Notches Third Clean Sheet of the Season in Draw with USC Aiken on Wednesday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's soccer registered the third clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with USC Aiken Wednesday night (Aug. 31). Coker registered five shots in the contest, with three of them on goal. Nour Noujaim registered four shots, three on goal in the contest, while Mila Rausch also had one. Sarah Swaim (1-0-2) notched her third shutout of the season with four saves between the pipes.
cokercobras.com

Rob Parland '17, '18 Named Head Wrestling Coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Rob Parland '17, '18 has been named Coker University's new head wrestling coach, announced today (Wednesday, Aug. 31) by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin. "I am excited to welcome Rob back to Coker," said Griffin. "As a student-athlete and as an assistant...
WMBF

NASCAR driver to make appearance at Darlington Walmart

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will make an appearance Saturday at the Walmart in Darlington. Wallace will be available to meet fans and sign autographs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Walmart on Andover Place, the release states. The Cook Out Southern 500 is at...
WXII 12

Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
holycitysinner.com

State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
wpde.com

Coroner says two dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Neighbors said it involves a possible shooting. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirms two people are dead after a shooting that happened at...
FLORENCE, SC

