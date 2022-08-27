Read full article on original website
CBS News
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
CBS News
Florida issues rule setting dosage, supply caps for medical marijuana
--- Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
California wildfires force evacuations in heat wave
California is on high alert as several wildfires have erupted near Los Angeles and San Diego amid a sweltering heat wave expected to last for the next week. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
Skeletal remains found 37 years ago in Tennessee identified as missing Indiana girl
Authorities have positively identified skeletal remains found nearly four decades ago in Tennessee as belonging to a missing Indiana teenager. Now, they are trying to figure out how the girl ended up hundreds of miles from home. On April 3, 1985, authorities discovered the remains of a White female, likely...
