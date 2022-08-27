ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed

Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS News

Florida issues rule setting dosage, supply caps for medical marijuana

--- Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Community Policy