A New Duluth Podcast
There’s a new podcast floating about that might be an enjoyable listen: Getting Bridged. What happens on the podcast? Gar and Kelli, lifelong Duluth residents, chat over the places in the city with stories that need to be told. It’s light on history and heavy on nostalgia, and when you’re waiting in line for the Arial Lift Bridge to come back down as a Laker is heading through, this might be just what you need.
Opening Week for “Duluth’s Best Bread” Downtown Bakery
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s officially opening week for the second location of “Duluth’s Best Bread.”. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth. Now, owners have opened a second shop downtown, on 120 E Superior Street. There are new additions to the menu, including; the Nutella Croissant...
Mans Body Discovered At Barkers Island Marina In Superior
A man was at the Barkers Island Marikna on Tuesday, August 30 to do some routine maintenance on his boat when he discovered a red jacket floating in the water. He grabbed a pole to retrieve the jacket when he discovered it was actually a body in the water. The gentleman contacted management at the marina who then called 911.
Duluth’s Ten Most Endangered Places in 2022
The Duluth Preservation Alliance has announced its 2022 list of the ten most endangered places. The intention is to raise awareness about historic properties that are likely to be lost. The organization previously released endangered properties lists in 2021 and 2017. An interactive story map for the 2022 list is available at arcgis.com.
Warning To Duluth – Superior Area Dog Owners From Vet Medical Team
While we were talking with Animal Allies today, Nicole brought up a reminder for dog owners to be proactive with protecting their furry family members as their medical team has seen an uptick in disease. The Animal Allies medical team takes in stray or surrendered pets and gives them a...
Win Tickets To See REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy At AMSOIL Arena
Labor Day Weekend is going to rock at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth!. REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will be rolling into the Northland, kicking off the long holiday weekend with a show on Saturday, September 3 - and we'd love to send you and a guest!. Enter to win below...
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Olson’s family believes her last known location was Minneapolis but they have not heard from her since July 7, 2022.
Man's body found near Barker's Island Marina
SUPERIOR — A Minnesota man's body was found floating near a slip at the Barker’s Island Marina on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report. Superior Fire Department personnel who responded estimated Samuel Clark, 60, of Le Sueur, Minnesota, had been in the...
Young Cloquet Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash
CLOQUET, Minn. — A 26 year-old motorcyclist from Cloquet is dead after a crash with a small vehicle. According to the Cloquet Police Department, they responded to an accident at 11:05 p.m. Monday on Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. Officers say the crash involved a small red...
Superior School Board upholds decision allowing gender identity to be taught to fifth graders
Amid an ongoing culture war nationwide, a northern Wisconsin school board has upheld a decision to teach gender identity to elementary students as educators and parents clash over lessons on one’s internal sense of gender. The Superior School Board voted 5 to 2 in a special meeting Thursday to...
