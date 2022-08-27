ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

perfectduluthday.com

A New Duluth Podcast

There’s a new podcast floating about that might be an enjoyable listen: Getting Bridged. What happens on the podcast? Gar and Kelli, lifelong Duluth residents, chat over the places in the city with stories that need to be told. It’s light on history and heavy on nostalgia, and when you’re waiting in line for the Arial Lift Bridge to come back down as a Laker is heading through, this might be just what you need.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Opening Week for “Duluth’s Best Bread” Downtown Bakery

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s officially opening week for the second location of “Duluth’s Best Bread.”. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth. Now, owners have opened a second shop downtown, on 120 E Superior Street. There are new additions to the menu, including; the Nutella Croissant...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Mans Body Discovered At Barkers Island Marina In Superior

A man was at the Barkers Island Marikna on Tuesday, August 30 to do some routine maintenance on his boat when he discovered a red jacket floating in the water. He grabbed a pole to retrieve the jacket when he discovered it was actually a body in the water. The gentleman contacted management at the marina who then called 911.
SUPERIOR, WI
perfectduluthday.com

Duluth’s Ten Most Endangered Places in 2022

The Duluth Preservation Alliance has announced its 2022 list of the ten most endangered places. The intention is to raise awareness about historic properties that are likely to be lost. The organization previously released endangered properties lists in 2021 and 2017. An interactive story map for the 2022 list is available at arcgis.com.
DULUTH, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Society
fox9.com

Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Olson’s family believes her last known location was Minneapolis but they have not heard from her since July 7, 2022.
DULUTH, MN
Dessa
Ani Difranco
Winona Laduke
Daily Telegram

FOX 21 Online

Young Cloquet Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash

Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV driver in Cloquet

cbs3duluth.com

