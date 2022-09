KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee will host Bowling Green at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the third match of a six-game homestand. The contest will be streamed on SECN+. The Lady Vols (0-2-1) are coming off a tough 3-2 loss to No. 5 Duke on Thursday. Redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas and sophomore Taylor Huff found the back of the net for Tennessee, and senior Lindsey Romig, who was returning from illness after missing two contests, made three saves on the day.

