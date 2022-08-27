Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
State Attorney’s Office Citizens Academy Opportunity
The State Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for their Annual Citizens Academy. Participants will meet every Tuesday night, at the main courthouse in Bartow, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for seven weeks, beginning on September 20, 2022, and concluding on November 8, 2022. The deadline for applications is September 6th.
Is Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker breaking the law by wanting his seat back?
After losing his campaign for Florida House District 50, Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker is now seeking his seat back. Walker sent an email less than 19 minutes before Friday’s noon filing deadline. In the email, Walker asked Lakeland City Attorney Palmer Davis and City Clerk Kelly Koos to consider him a candidate for interim commissioner for the Northwest District seat.
Lakeland PD K9s
We love our K9s that protect the Lakeland community every day with their partners. The K9s respond to calls using their unique set of skills, whether they are searching for evidence or persons, ensuring the safety of citizens, or educating our citizens while providing a big silly smile. The Lakeland Police Department is grateful for their loyal and selfless service every day.
Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation
“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
Interim Lakeland City Commissioner meet the nine citizens who want the job
I called it! Since Phillip Walker lost his election, he wants his seat back. I will bet that the Mayor and the council members will vote him back in! This is just laughable. Let him back in and then let the people vote him out when his term is up! I feel that we need to clean house in city hall! Look at the Mayor! He is just a hypocrite and everyone just votes yes with him! ABSOLUTE POWER IS ABSOLUTE CORRUPTION!
Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday
Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
Grand opening video at the biggest danged 7-Eleven
There have been numerous times that I stopped for gas and the prices were higher on the pump than on the sign at Rt 33. I have left numerous times and fueled up in Polk City for less.
Polk sheriff’s deputy hit by car in North Lakeland
A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was hit by a car near Combee and Old Combee roads in North Lakeland late Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Katie Reese, 24, remained in the hospital Monday morning for 24-hour observation but appeared to have no serious injuries. Reese was conducting...
21 Years And Still Serving Strong
On this 20th day of August, 21 years ago, three new officers joined the Lakeland Police Department and began a career that they continue today. Lieutenant Cheryl Kimball, Sergeant Brian Wallace, and Sergeant Dale Deas still remember that day, swearing an oath of service alongside fellow friends and now retired officers Adam Williams and Doris Diaz.
Why Trap-Neuter-Return Feral Cats? The Case for TNR in Polk County
Sheriff Grady Judd refuses to listen to Science he just wants to kill them all. Polk County Commissioners are afraid of Judd. Sheriff and Commissioners, it’s time to pull your head out of your asses and start a TNR program in Polk County. It’s just common sense!!!!!. Do...
No injuries after CSX train hits car in Auburndale
No one was in a car that was struck by a CSX train in Auburndale early Friday morning. Authorities said the train hit a sedan that was stopped on the tracks in the area of Neptune Road and U.S. Highway 92 at about 1:30 a.m. A tow truck arrived at...
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- Brian Cates: Political Pundit, Columnist & Journalist
Brian Cates is a political pundit and columnist, writing for his own Substack, “The Rise of the New Media”. Brian Cates substack is factual, informative and truthful. He is the NEW MEDIA! Turn off the mainstream news and turn on Brian Cates. Brian is pro life and a constitutionalist. He is taking a stand for freedom and truth in his journalism.
Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA + get’s him fired again
Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
Generations of Healthcare Professionals Inspire Lakeland Student To Enter Nursing
For Melissa Kubic, women in healthcare spans back generations of her family. Kubic’s great grandmother was a nurse during the Great Depression, and Kubic herself said that she spent most of her adolescent life caring for other members of her family. It came as no surprise that Kubic enrolled in Keiser University Lakeland’s Associate of Science Degree in Medical Assisting when she moved to Florida about nine years ago.
THE FIRST TWO CITY OF LAKELAND FORD F-150 LIGHTNINGS HIT THE STREET
The City of Lakeland has been gradually pursuing electrification of fleet vehicles, specifying hybrid or fully electrified vehicles where they fit the mission with a reasonable return on the investment. Over the years, the City has purchased fully electric administrative vehicles, industrial equipment, and hybrid-electric police patrol vehicles. With the arrival of the first of the City’s Ford F-150 Lightnings, the fully electrified work truck era begins.
Coast Guard veteran rescues woman from sinking car after it crashed into a country club swimming pool
Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV went over a...
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
Letter: Polk County Animal Control from a Vet
The writer of the attached letter below is by G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH. Weedon has been trying to have discussions with the County Commissioners and Sheriff Grady Judd about these issues for the past three years and NO one would talk to him, why?. The Lakeland Gazette has found...
Battalion Chief John Maddox has returned from Eastern Kentucky
After a two-week deployment as a member of FL Region 4/6 AHIMT, Battalion Chief John Maddox has returned from Eastern Kentucky, where he assisted with logistics in the City of Hindman after devasting floods in the area last month. Chief Maddox worked with team members from Region 3 All Hazards...
