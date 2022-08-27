ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Lakeland Gazette

TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

State Attorney's Office Citizens Academy Opportunity

The State Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for their Annual Citizens Academy. Participants will meet every Tuesday night, at the main courthouse in Bartow, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for seven weeks, beginning on September 20, 2022, and concluding on November 8, 2022. The deadline for applications is September 6th.
Lakeland Gazette

Is Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker breaking the law by wanting his seat back?

After losing his campaign for Florida House District 50, Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker is now seeking his seat back. Walker sent an email less than 19 minutes before Friday’s noon filing deadline. In the email, Walker asked Lakeland City Attorney Palmer Davis and City Clerk Kelly Koos to consider him a candidate for interim commissioner for the Northwest District seat.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland PD K9s

We love our K9s that protect the Lakeland community every day with their partners. The K9s respond to calls using their unique set of skills, whether they are searching for evidence or persons, ensuring the safety of citizens, or educating our citizens while providing a big silly smile. The Lakeland Police Department is grateful for their loyal and selfless service every day.
LAKELAND, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation

“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Interim Lakeland City Commissioner meet the nine citizens who want the job

I called it! Since Phillip Walker lost his election, he wants his seat back. I will bet that the Mayor and the council members will vote him back in! This is just laughable. Let him back in and then let the people vote him out when his term is up! I feel that we need to clean house in city hall! Look at the Mayor! He is just a hypocrite and everyone just votes yes with him! ABSOLUTE POWER IS ABSOLUTE CORRUPTION!
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday

Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
DAVENPORT, FL
Person
Sting
Lakeland Gazette

21 Years And Still Serving Strong

On this 20th day of August, 21 years ago, three new officers joined the Lakeland Police Department and began a career that they continue today. Lieutenant Cheryl Kimball, Sergeant Brian Wallace, and Sergeant Dale Deas still remember that day, swearing an oath of service alongside fellow friends and now retired officers Adam Williams and Doris Diaz.
LAKELAND, FL
#Child Pornography#Life Sentences#Prison#Violent Crime#Leadfeather Guns And Ammo
Lakeland Gazette

Mutz's views on LGBTQIA + get's him fired again

Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Generations of Healthcare Professionals Inspire Lakeland Student To Enter Nursing

For Melissa Kubic, women in healthcare spans back generations of her family. Kubic’s great grandmother was a nurse during the Great Depression, and Kubic herself said that she spent most of her adolescent life caring for other members of her family. It came as no surprise that Kubic enrolled in Keiser University Lakeland’s Associate of Science Degree in Medical Assisting when she moved to Florida about nine years ago.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

THE FIRST TWO CITY OF LAKELAND FORD F-150 LIGHTNINGS HIT THE STREET

The City of Lakeland has been gradually pursuing electrification of fleet vehicles, specifying hybrid or fully electrified vehicles where they fit the mission with a reasonable return on the investment. Over the years, the City has purchased fully electric administrative vehicles, industrial equipment, and hybrid-electric police patrol vehicles. With the arrival of the first of the City’s Ford F-150 Lightnings, the fully electrified work truck era begins.
LAKELAND, FL
