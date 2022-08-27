Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen business landmark reopens with familiar name
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many longtime Aberdeen residents, Ashley Provias ate many meals at the Fountain Grill. Now, she’s looking at the restaurant from behind the counter. “It’s a big part of what Aberdeen is and a big part of Aberdeen’s history, it’s an honor to be...
Commercial Dispatch
The Mission to add 28 new spots for men seeking help
WEST POINT — With men coming from states like California, Colorado and Missouri, The Mission in West Point offers rehabilitation in which clients are typically in the residential program for about a year. The faith-based nonprofit operates out of the old Bryan food processing facility on Church Hill Road,...
Commercial Dispatch
Helping Hands need exceeds resources
From April through July, Helping Hands of Columbus has given food to 659 families. Of those, 278 are new clients. It also paid out $18,000 in monetary assistance during these four months. That kind of growth is concerning and it is outpacing the organization’s resources, Helping Hands executive director Jennifer...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
wcbi.com
Interim chief makes his case to be next full-time Columbus Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Assistant Chief Doran Johnson took over as acting chief of the Columbus Police Department on August 15. Since then, the interim chief says there has been plenty to keep him busy since assuming the new role. But he says it’s one he was excited to take on.
wtva.com
2 arrested, 1 still wanted for Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street. The Columbus Police Department identified the shooting victim as Javeon Colebrook, 16, who is recovering from surgery. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said three...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof. A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall. The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital...
wcbi.com
Starkville Oktibbeha School District’s new security policy requires clear bags, metal detectors for sporting events
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans going to Starkville High School’s home-opener against West Point Friday night will have to follow some new rules to get into the football stadium. The Starkville Oktibbeha School District announced August 22 that there will be a new security policy for all sporting...
Commercial Dispatch
Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82
A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
wtva.com
Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
Neshoba Democrat
Man who fled roadblock captured
A convicted felon who ran a roadblock, crashed his vehicle, and fled after midnight on Aug. 14 has been apprehended, the authorities said. Three Neshoba County deputies narrowly escaped serious injury in the incident when the driver of a White Ford Aspire accelerated as he drove through a safety checkpoint on County Road 410, officials said.
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
