WFAA
Texas adds Chicago to list of cities its sending buses of migrants, Gov. Abbott announces
CHICAGO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the state has started sending charter buses of migrants from the Texas border to Chicago, joining Washington D.C. and New York City as drop-off points. Since April, when Abbott announced the state's plan, there have been between 8,000 to 9,000...
WFAA
Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says
DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
WFAA
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
WFAA
More rain on the way: Here's when, where and how much we're expecting
DALLAS — An unsettled weather pattern settles in this week. En español: Clima en DFW: Hay lluvia en camino. Cuándo, dónde y cuánto esperamos. There are rain chances every day this week in North Texas. It will be scattered everyday. This means that rain isn't guaranteed for everyone this week.
WFAA
50 years, 1 school: A Texas teacher begins her final year
Irving MacArthur Latin teacher Ann Price Ouzts loves her job. So much so that she's been at MacArthur for 50 years.
WFAA
Escaped East Texas jail inmate accused of murder arrested in Louisiana after chase with law enforcement
CASS COUNTY, Texas — An inmate charged with murder who escaped from an East Texas jail Monday has been captured in Louisiana, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said Wednesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, was taken into custody following a short car...
One of the 'Texas 7' may get a new trial after witnesses testify the original judge in the case made racist, bigoted statements
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Should one of the "Texas 7" get a new trial? That's the question before a Dallas County judge this week. Randy Halprin went to death row in 2003. The Dallas County judge who sent him there was Vickers Cunningham. But 19 years later, witnesses are...
