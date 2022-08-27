ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says

DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

More rain on the way: Here's when, where and how much we're expecting

DALLAS — An unsettled weather pattern settles in this week. En español: Clima en DFW: Hay lluvia en camino. Cuándo, dónde y cuánto esperamos. There are rain chances every day this week in North Texas. It will be scattered everyday. This means that rain isn't guaranteed for everyone this week.
DALLAS, TX

